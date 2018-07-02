LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting his own 'NBA 2K19' cover along with LeBron James

LeBron James won't be the only NBA star earning cover athlete honors for the newest "NBA 2K" release. On Monday it was announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be featured on the standard edition cover of "NBA 2K19," which is set to be released later this year. Fans who buy the standard edition of the game will see this cover featuring the Greek Freak.

“Greek Freak” lands the cover of NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/Vzm5bIwnHL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 2, 2018

"I am honored to be the first international player featured on the cover of NBA 2K19," said Antetokounmpo in a release. "I love playing NBA 2K so this means a lot to me. I have worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K19 is a dream come true."

The Milwaukee Bucks star becomes the latest NBA star to grace the cover of the popular video game -- a list that already includes Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin.

LeBron, who had cover honors for 2K14, will also receive a cover for NBA 2K19's "20th Anniversary Edition."

LeBron James is the cover athlete for NBA 2K19's 20th Anniversary Edition.



The cover features words specifically chosen by LeBron—including GOAT 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/hniwUup9P7 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 5, 2018

Given Giannis' rising stock and fame in the NBA, and 2K19's tagline of "They Will Know Your Name," this seems like a pretty good fit for the cover. The 23-year-old was an All-Star and Second Team All-NBA in 2018.

"NBA 2K19" will launch Sept. 11, 2018 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.