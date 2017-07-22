LOOK: Kristaps Porzingis likes Twitter photo of Kyrie Irving in Knicks gear

With Kyrie Irving reportedly wanting out of Cleveland, there are likely plenty of teams that will be interested in acquiring the All-Star point guard.

Reports surfaced Friday that Irving had named the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and New York Knicks among his preferred destinations, leading to a rather peculiar situation that Kristaps Porzingis is evidently eating up. The 7-foot Latvian star left a subtle hint that he'd like to see Irving join him by liking an edited photo of Irving in Knicks gear on Twitter.

Kristaps Porzingis likes a tweet with Kyrie Irving in a Knicks jersey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EVE7VPncMc — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) July 21, 2017





Of all the teams interested in Irving, the Knicks could have the biggest trade piece to make a deal happen: Carmelo Anthony. The team has been working for months to move their aging All-Star, and getting in return a young point guard of Irving's caliber entering his prime would be a perfect move to pair him up with Porzingis.

For Cleveland, however, getting Anthony in exchange might not be its preferred choice. If the team wants to get equal value, swapping Irving for Porzingis would have much bigger value -- but at the moment, the Knicks aren't willing to part with their rising star despite previous efforts to move him under Phil Jackson's regime.