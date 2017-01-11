Minnesota Timberwolves

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|102.9 (4th)
|103.9 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|10th
|6th
|NBA
|19th
|12th
|MIN
|87
|Final
|98
|DAL
|Timberwolves
|Mavericks
|K. Towns (C)
|D. Williams (PG)
|PTS
|18
|13
|REB
|9
|4
|AST
|3
|10
Wed Dec 28
|L 105 - 103
|at DEN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 116 - 99
|MIL
Recap
Sun Jan 1
|L 95 - 89
|POR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 93 - 91
|at PHI
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 112 - 105
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 94 - 92
|UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|W 101 - 92
|DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 119 - 105
|HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 96 - 86
|OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 98 - 87
|at DAL
Recap
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at SA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|DEN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MEM
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|26-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-10
|25-17
|Portland
|13-16
|18-24
|Denver
|9-14
|15-23
|Minnesota
|7-18
|14-27
Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.
Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.
Wiggins scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks.
He's had an up-and-down start to 2017, popping for 41 points back on January 6 but only scoring 20 or more in three of eight games on the month to date. Wiggins hasn't yet figured out how to impose his will on a consistent basis, but the 21-year-old's production has still seen a slight bump from last season, and his best is almost certainly yet to come.
Dieng scored 21 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks.
The 21 points were a season high for Dieng, and it was only the third time all year he'd broken the 20-point mark. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins carrying the offensive load for the 'Wolves, Dieng's scoring has stagnated from the last two years despite more minutes and more shot attempts, but he's still hit for double digits in seven of eight January games.
Rush is expected to return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
The Timberwolves announced about an hour before the 2:00 p.m. ET tip off that Zach LaVine (hip) would be available, and though an official lineup hasn't been announced, it's likely LaVine will take his starting role after missing only two games with the injury. LaVine isn't expected to face any playing-time restrictions either, so assuming he takes on his usual 35-plus-minute workload, Rush will see his role diminish considerably. Rush has averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.5 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 38.0 minutes per game over the last two contests while starting in place of LaVine, but had largely been out of the rotation before that, appearing in only two of the Timberwolves' prior 14 games.
LaVine (hip) will be active and available to play Sunday against the Mavericks.
The Timberwolves put LaVine through a pregame workout to see if his bruised left hip was still inhibiting him, but it's been determined that the third-year player will be able to return from a two-game absence. LaVine is fully expected to take back his spot in the starting five at shooting guard, which would result in Brandon Rush moving into a more limited role off the bench after averaging 38.0 minutes per game in the prior two contests. Assuming LaVine makes it through Sunday's contest without any issue, he should make for an easy activation for fantasy owners heading into the Timberwolves' three-game slate during the upcoming week.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Andrew Wiggins , SF
|21.9
|RPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|11.9
|APG
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|7.9
|FG%
|Gorgui Dieng , PF
|52.7
|FT%
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|87
|3P%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|41.4
|BLOCKS
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|61
|STEALS
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|67
|MPG
|Zach LaVine , PG
|37.3
|Full Team Statistics
