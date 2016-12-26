Minnesota Timberwolves

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|104.2 (4th)
|105.6 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|9th
|9th
|NBA
|17th
|19th
|107.6
PPG
|104.2
|45.6
FG %
|45.5
|78.9
FT %
|78.4
|36.2
3PT %
|35.4
Sun Dec 11
|L 116 - 108
|GS
Recap
Tue Dec 13
|W 99 - 94
|at CHI
Recap
Sat Dec 17
|L 111 - 109
|HOU
Recap
Mon Dec 19
|W 115 - 108
|PHO
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|W 92 - 84
|at ATL
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 109 - 105
|SAC
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|L 112 - 100
|at OKC
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 104 - 90
|ATL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 105 - 103
|at DEN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 116 - 99
|MIL
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Today
|POR
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|at PHI
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 9
|DAL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|HOU
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|OKC
4:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|at DAL
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at SA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at LAC
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Oklahoma City
|11-8
|21-13
|Utah
|15-9
|21-13
|Denver
|9-10
|14-19
|Portland
|10-15
|14-21
|Minnesota
|4-15
|11-22
Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.
Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.
Wiggins supplied 31 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 116-99 win over Milwaukee on Friday.
Wiggins kept his offensive hot streak going, as he's scored at least 20 points and shot at least 50 percent from the field in the last four games. The six assists Friday also tied a season high for the 6-8 forward. It was the fourth time this season he's scored at least 30 points. Wiggins has a favorable matchup coming up against the Blazers on Sunday.
Muhammad contributed 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 18 minutes during a 116-99 victory over the Bucks on Friday.
Muhammad posted season highs in points and three-pointers made as he got hot versus Milwaukee. He has picked up his scoring recently as he has scored in double figures in three of the last four games after not doing so for nine straight games. Muhammad gets about 20 minutes per game, making it difficult for him to provide much consistent value.
Dunn scored two points with three assists in 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Denver.
With Ricky Rubio playing well (27 assists and four turnovers his last three games), Dunn hasn't seen much action off the bench the past two weeks. He's averaging just 3.6 points and 1.5 assists in 15.3 minutes over his last eight games.
Wiggins went for 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 36 minutes during the Timberwolves' 105-103 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Wiggins has now scored 20 points or more while sinking at least 50 percent of his shots in three straight games. While his improvements in most areas have been minor or even negligible, Wiggins is turning in career-best averages in scoring, rebounding, and assists, and he has doubled his threes per game from 0.7 last year (on 30 percent) to 1.4 this year (on 36.7 percent).
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Andrew Wiggins , SF
|22.1
|RPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|11.5
|APG
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|7.2
|FG%
|Gorgui Dieng , PF
|52.9
|FT%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|87.5
|3P%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|41.9
|BLOCKS
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|47
|STEALS
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|49
|MPG
|Zach LaVine , PG
|37.6
|Full Team Statistics
