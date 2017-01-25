Minnesota Timberwolves

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|104.0 (4th)
|104.7 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|9th
|6th
|NBA
|18th
|13th
|99.7
PPG
|104.0
|44.1
FG %
|46.2
|71.8
FT %
|78.6
|33.5
3PT %
|35.2
Mon Jan 9
|W 101 - 92
|DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 119 - 105
|HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 96 - 86
|OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 98 - 87
|at DAL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 122 - 114
|at SA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|W 104 - 101
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 111 - 108
|DEN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|W 112 - 111
|at PHO
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 109 - 103
|IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|W 129 - 109
|BKN
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|TOR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|NO
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|CLE
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at DEN
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-12
|28-20
|Denver
|14-16
|21-25
|Portland
|15-16
|21-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|18-29
Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.
Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.
Rubio was back on track with his shot Saturday, hitting the 50- percent mark for the second time in the last three games and bouncing back from a tough night against the Pacers on Thursday. The 26-year-old's assists were down after back-to-back contests where he'd hit double digits in that category, but he's still dishing out a season-high 9.8 dimes across 14 January contests. While his scoring can certain fluctuate, Rubio largely makes up for those inconsistencies with strong returns across the categories of rebounds, assists and steals.
Dieng totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.
Dieng posted his first double-double since Jan. 6 against the Wizards, while hitting double digits in the scoring column for the fifth time in the last seven contests. Dieng has been terrific on the boards over the last three games in particular, averaging 9.3 rebounds during that stretch. While he naturally takes a back seat to the talented trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine on offense, the 27-year-old remains a strong source of rebounds, steals and blocks in particular.
LaVine tallied 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 win over the Nets.
The sharpshooter drained multiple threes for the second straight game, while also hitting the 20-point mark for the second straight contest. The recent success follows a brief downturn for LaVine, who had posted four to 18 points in the previous five outings. Despite some uneven stretches, LaVine remains a strong complementary offensive presence alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins who's capable of offering strong returns in the categories of scoring and three-pointers when he has the hot hand.
Wiggins was a somewhat distant second behind Karl-Anthony Towns in scoring, but nevertheless served as a superb complementary source of offense. The third-year forward actually played the most minutes on the T-Wolves and hit the 50-percent mark from the floor for the third time in the last four games. Wiggins has now scored 21 to 31 points in five straight contests, and is shooting a solid 45.3 percent across 14 January games.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|23
|RPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|11.9
|APG
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|8.1
|FG%
|Gorgui Dieng , PF
|53.2
|FT%
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|87.9
|3P%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|40.2
|BLOCKS
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|71
|STEALS
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|75
|MPG
|Zach LaVine , PG
|37.2
|Full Team Statistics
