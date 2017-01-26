  • My Scores
Minnesota Timberwolves

19-29 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division104.2 (4th)104.7 (2nd)
Western Conference9th6th
NBA18th12th

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 7:00 PM EST
Quicken Loans Arena
TV: ESPN
away team logo
at
home team logo
+230
Line
-300
104.2
PPG
109.6
46.1
FG %
45.7
78.5
FT %
74.9
35.4
3PT %
38.2
Preview

Schedule

Wed Jan 11
W 119 - 105HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 96 - 86OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 98 - 87at DAL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 122 - 114at SA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
W 104 - 101at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 111 - 108DEN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 112 - 111at PHO
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 109 - 103IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 129 - 109BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 30
W 111 - 105ORL
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Today
ESPNat CLE
Preview
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
TOR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
NO
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
CLE
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at DEN
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
DAL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1330-19
Oklahoma City17-1328-21
Denver14-1721-26
Portland15-1722-28
Minnesota10-1919-29
1479587164
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Game-time decision Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.

Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.

1485843544
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Records season high in scoring versus Magic
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rubio scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3 Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime victory over the Magic.

Rubio flirted with a triple-double as the game required an extra period, recording a season high in scoring thanks to the six treys he connected on, which were more than he had made in his previous 18 games combined. Although Rubio is unlikely to score this much very often, he has averaged 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals over his last 10 games, making him a useful fantasy asset for as long as he continues to produce at this level.

1485843064
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hands out seven assists versus Magic
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Towns scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) in addition to 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 45 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime win over the Magic.

Towns provided typically strong outputs in points and rebounds, rounding out his night by providing a strong defensive presence and notching his second-best total in helpers as his team secured the win. He is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two blocks over his last six games -- numbers that are worthy of elite status in any fantasy format.

1485842464
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team in scoring versus Magic
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wiggins scored 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime win over the Magic.

Wiggins was an aggressor on the offensive end, leading his team on shot attempts, and he once again displayed his aplomb in late-game situations when he hit a jumper with 10 seconds left to send the contest into overtime. The third-year pro has come alive as a scorer of late and is averaging 25.5 points on 48 percent shooting over his last six games.

1485707703
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Tallies 14 points in 22 minutes Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Rubio registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.

Rubio was back on track with his shot Saturday, hitting the 50- percent mark for the second time in the last three games and bouncing back from a tough night against the Pacers on Thursday. The 26-year-old's assists were down after back-to-back contests where he'd hit double digits in that category, but he's still dishing out a season-high 9.8 dimes across 14 January contests. While his scoring can certain fluctuate, Rubio largely makes up for those inconsistencies with strong returns across the categories of rebounds, assists and steals.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C23
RPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C11.9
APGRicky Rubio , PG8.1
FG%Gorgui Dieng , PF52.8
FT%Ricky Rubio , PG86.7
3P%Zach LaVine , PG39.7
BLOCKSKarl-Anthony Towns , C74
STEALSRicky Rubio , PG75
MPGZach LaVine , PG37.3
Full Team Statistics
