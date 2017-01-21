Minnesota Timberwolves

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|103.5 (4th)
|104.5 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|10th
|6th
|NBA
|19th
|12th
|+138
Line
|-154
|105.4
PPG
|103.5
|46.2
FG %
|46.1
|81.4
FT %
|78.6
|36.7
3PT %
|35.0
Fri Jan 6
|L 112 - 105
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 94 - 92
|UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|W 101 - 92
|DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 119 - 105
|HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 96 - 86
|OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 98 - 87
|at DAL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 122 - 114
|at SA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|W 104 - 101
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 111 - 108
|DEN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|W 112 - 111
|at PHO
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|TOR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|NO
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|CHI
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-12
|29-18
|Oklahoma City
|16-12
|27-19
|Denver
|12-16
|19-25
|Portland
|14-16
|20-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|17-28
Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.
Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.
Rubio (personal) produced 14 points (4-8 FT, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 victory over the Suns.
Rubio returned to the court after missing Sunday's game for personal reasons, putting on an efficient shooting performance and leading the team in assists en route to his sixth double-double in the last seven outings. He is averaging 11.4 points, 12 assists and 2.1 steals over that same sample size, which adds up to his most productive stretch of the season.
Wiggins scored 31 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 win over the Suns.
Wiggins had it going on offense, posting one of his more efficient shooting nights of the season in all facets, and he provided the highlight of the game by nailing a jumper at the buzzer to give his team a one-point win. The third-year swingman is now averaging 27.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field over the last three games and appears to be back in a rhythm after experiencing a dip in production for the better part of the month.
Dunn will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.
With Ricky Rubio (personal) out on Sunday against the Nuggets, Dunn drew the start at point guard, logging 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine rebounds, one block and three steals across 34 minutes. It was a very impressive all-around effort for the Timberwolves' rookie, but with Rubio now back with the team and slated to return to the starting lineup, Dunn will head to the bench. Dunn's demotion should mean a significant decrease in fantasy value moving forward, so as long as Rubio is healthy, Dunn remains an unappealing fantasy option.
Rubio was away from the team for Sunday's win over the Nuggets due to a personal issue, but as expected, he's since returned to the Wolves. The point guard noted that he's also recovered from the hip tightness that resulted in him leaving early in his last appearance Thursday against the Clippers, so he shouldn't face any minute restrictions in his return to the lineup. Rubio's return will likely result in Kris Dunn shifting back to a bench role.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|22.4
|RPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|11.9
|APG
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|8
|FG%
|Gorgui Dieng , PF
|53.5
|FT%
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|87.5
|3P%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|40.2
|BLOCKS
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|67
|STEALS
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|70
|MPG
|Zach LaVine , PG
|37.1
|Full Team Statistics
