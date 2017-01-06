  • My Scores
Minnesota Timberwolves

11-26 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division103.1 (4th)104.9 (2nd)
Western Conference10th6th
NBA19th16th

Next Game

Mon, January 9, 8:00 PM EST
Target Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+165
Line
-190
95.2
PPG
103.1
43.0
FG %
45.3
80.1
FT %
78.3
34.6
3PT %
35.2
Preview

Schedule

Wed Dec 21
W 92 - 84at ATL
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 109 - 105SAC
Recap
Sun Dec 25
L 112 - 100at OKC
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 104 - 90ATL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 105 - 103at DEN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 116 - 99MIL
Recap
Sun Jan 1
L 95 - 89POR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 93 - 91at PHI
Recap
Fri Jan 6
L 112 - 105at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 94 - 92UTA
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
DAL
Preview
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
HOU
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
OKC
2:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
at DAL
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at SA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
DEN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
BKN

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah16-1023-16
Oklahoma City12-922-16
Portland12-1616-23
Denver9-1414-23
Minnesota4-1711-26
1479587164
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Game-time decision Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.

Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.

1483898286
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores four points in Saturday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bjelica scored four points with a rebound in 11 minutes in Saturday's loss to Utah.

Since missing two games with an ankle injury in early December, Bjelica has had a limited role off the bench. He's averaging 15.5 minutes and 4.3 points over his last 13 games.

1483897926
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Stuck on bench
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones did not play in Saturday's loss to Utah due to coach's decision.

After looking like he may get consistent minutes of the bench in November or even compete for one of the top two point guard spots, Jones has been buried on the bench the past six weeks. He's appeared in just eight of the last 20 games with 27 total minutes played over that span.

1483860607
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Bounces back with team-high 24 in loss to Jazz
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire
null
1483860607
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores five in return from one-game absence
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Muhammad (illness) returned to the court posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during a 94-92 loss to Utah on Saturday.

Muhammad returned from a one-game absence but didn't get much going after he had scored in double figures in his three previous outings. He doesn't typically provide much value for anything other than scoring, so when he doesn't score, there's not much to feel good about. We'll see if he can get back on the right track Monday against Dallas.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAndrew Wiggins , SF22.1
RPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C11.6
APGRicky Rubio , PG7.1
FG%Gorgui Dieng , PF51.9
FT%Ricky Rubio , PG85.7
3P%Zach LaVine , PG41.2
BLOCKSKarl-Anthony Towns , C51
STEALSRicky Rubio , PG55
MPGZach LaVine , PG37.6
Full Team Statistics
