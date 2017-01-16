  • My Scores
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Minnesota Timberwolves

15-28 Overall | Western Conference (12th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division103.1 (4th)104.3 (2nd)
Western Conference10th6th
NBA19th13th

Next Game

Sun, January 22, 7:00 PM EST
Target Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
109.6
PPG
103.1
45.9
FG %
45.8
75.5
FT %
78.8
36.1
3PT %
34.9

Schedule

Sun Jan 1
L 95 - 89POR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 93 - 91at PHI
Recap
Fri Jan 6
L 112 - 105at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 94 - 92UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 9
W 101 - 92DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 119 - 105HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 96 - 86OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 98 - 87at DAL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 122 - 114at SA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
W 104 - 101at LAC
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
DEN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
TOR

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah18-1028-16
Oklahoma City14-1225-19
Denver10-1517-24
Portland13-1619-27
Minnesota8-1915-28
1479587164
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Game-time decision Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.

Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.

1485025684
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday vs. Nuggets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rubio (hip) is away from the Timberwolves for personal reasons and won't play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Rubio injured his hip in Thursday's contest but that has nothing to do with his absence currently. It's unclear what the issue he's dealing with is but he's expected to be back with the team Monday and will likely return for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

1484933644
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Minutes extended in Rubio's absence
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dunn finished with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes played Thursday night against the Clippers, when he started the second half after Ricky Rubio was forced to exit due to a hip injury.

Dunn played crunch-time minutes in Minnesota's narrow road victory, proving to be a capable replacement for the injured Rubio. Although it's unclear how Rubio's hip problem will impact his upcoming availability, Dunn's well-rounded, albeit low-volume, performance could earn him more run going forward. In five starts this season, the rookie has averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.

1484923929
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Seven points in Thursday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Muhammad tallied seven points (2-5 F, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds over 18 minutes in Thursday's 104-10 win over the Clippers.

Muhammad's modest point total nevertheless paced the T-Wolves' bench, and his four rebounds co-led the second unit as well. The fourth-year pro continues to see a fairly solid allotment of playing time on most nights and is enjoying his best overall month of the season, averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while posting double-digit scoring in five of nine January games.

1484923684
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores nine points in Thursday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

LaVine amassed nine points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal over 40 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

LaVine was uncharacteristically inefficient, struggling significantly with his shot for the third time in eight January games. The third-year guard has shot under 30 percent in each of those contests, scoring in single digits in all of those instances. LaVine does seem to be fully over his recent hip injury after playing 34 to 40 minutes in the three games since returning, so he's likely to heat back up sooner rather than later if past performance is any indicator.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C22.3
RPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C12
APGRicky Rubio , PG7.9
FG%Gorgui Dieng , PF52.8
FT%Ricky Rubio , PG87.7
3P%Zach LaVine , PG40.9
BLOCKSKarl-Anthony Towns , C62
STEALSRicky Rubio , PG69
MPGZach LaVine , PG37.3
Full Team Statistics
More Timberwolves

