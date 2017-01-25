  • My Scores
Minnesota Timberwolves

18-29 Overall | Western Conference (12th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division104.0 (4th)104.7 (2nd)
Western Conference9th6th
NBA18th13th

Next Game

Mon, January 30, 8:00 PM EST
Target Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
99.7
PPG
104.0
44.1
FG %
46.2
71.8
FT %
78.6
33.5
3PT %
35.2

Schedule

Mon Jan 9
W 101 - 92DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 119 - 105HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 96 - 86OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 98 - 87at DAL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 122 - 114at SA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
W 104 - 101at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 111 - 108DEN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 112 - 111at PHO
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 109 - 103IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 129 - 109BKN
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
TOR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
NO
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
CLE
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at DEN

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1330-19
Oklahoma City17-1228-20
Denver14-1621-25
Portland15-1621-27
Minnesota10-1918-29
1479587164
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Game-time decision Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.

Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.

1485707703
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Tallies 14 points in 22 minutes Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Rubio registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.

Rubio was back on track with his shot Saturday, hitting the 50- percent mark for the second time in the last three games and bouncing back from a tough night against the Pacers on Thursday. The 26-year-old's assists were down after back-to-back contests where he'd hit double digits in that category, but he's still dishing out a season-high 9.8 dimes across 14 January contests. While his scoring can certain fluctuate, Rubio largely makes up for those inconsistencies with strong returns across the categories of rebounds, assists and steals.

1485707343
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in Saturday victory
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dieng totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.

Dieng posted his first double-double since Jan. 6 against the Wizards, while hitting double digits in the scoring column for the fifth time in the last seven contests. Dieng has been terrific on the boards over the last three games in particular, averaging 9.3 rebounds during that stretch. While he naturally takes a back seat to the talented trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine on offense, the 27-year-old remains a strong source of rebounds, steals and blocks in particular.

1485707103
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Tallies 20 points in Saturday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

LaVine tallied 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 win over the Nets.

The sharpshooter drained multiple threes for the second straight game, while also hitting the 20-point mark for the second straight contest. The recent success follows a brief downturn for LaVine, who had posted four to 18 points in the previous five outings. Despite some uneven stretches, LaVine remains a strong complementary offensive presence alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins who's capable of offering strong returns in the categories of scoring and three-pointers when he has the hot hand.

1485706743
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Provides 23 points Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Wiggins compiled 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.

Wiggins was a somewhat distant second behind Karl-Anthony Towns in scoring, but nevertheless served as a superb complementary source of offense. The third-year forward actually played the most minutes on the T-Wolves and hit the 50-percent mark from the floor for the third time in the last four games. Wiggins has now scored 21 to 31 points in five straight contests, and is shooting a solid 45.3 percent across 14 January games.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C23
RPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C11.9
APGRicky Rubio , PG8.1
FG%Gorgui Dieng , PF53.2
FT%Ricky Rubio , PG87.9
3P%Zach LaVine , PG40.2
BLOCKSKarl-Anthony Towns , C71
STEALSRicky Rubio , PG75
MPGZach LaVine , PG37.2
Full Team Statistics
