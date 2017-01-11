  • My Scores
Minnesota Timberwolves

14-27 Overall | Western Conference (12th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division102.9 (4th)103.9 (2nd)
Western Conference10th6th
NBA19th12th

Last Game

Sun, January 15
American Airlines Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
MIN87Final98DAL

Players of the Game

TimberwolvesMavericks
K. Towns (C)D. Williams (PG)
PTS1813
REB94
AST310
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Wed Dec 28
L 105 - 103at DEN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 116 - 99MIL
Recap
Sun Jan 1
L 95 - 89POR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 93 - 91at PHI
Recap
Fri Jan 6
L 112 - 105at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 94 - 92UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 9
W 101 - 92DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 119 - 105HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 96 - 86OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 98 - 87at DAL
Recap
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at SA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
DEN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MEM

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah16-1026-16
Oklahoma City14-1025-17
Portland13-1618-24
Denver9-1415-23
Minnesota7-1814-27
1479587164
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Game-time decision Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.

Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.

1484525886
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 in Sunday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wiggins scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks.

He's had an up-and-down start to 2017, popping for 41 points back on January 6 but only scoring 20 or more in three of eight games on the month to date. Wiggins hasn't yet figured out how to impose his will on a consistent basis, but the 21-year-old's production has still seen a slight bump from last season, and his best is almost certainly yet to come.

1484525046
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Scores season-high 21 in Sunday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dieng scored 21 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks.

The 21 points were a season high for Dieng, and it was only the third time all year he'd broken the 20-point mark. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins carrying the offensive load for the 'Wolves, Dieng's scoring has stagnated from the last two years despite more minutes and more shot attempts, but he's still hit for double digits in seven of eight January games.

1484504166
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Expected to move back to bench Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush is expected to return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves announced about an hour before the 2:00 p.m. ET tip off that Zach LaVine (hip) would be available, and though an official lineup hasn't been announced, it's likely LaVine will take his starting role after missing only two games with the injury. LaVine isn't expected to face any playing-time restrictions either, so assuming he takes on his usual 35-plus-minute workload, Rush will see his role diminish considerably. Rush has averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.5 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 38.0 minutes per game over the last two contests while starting in place of LaVine, but had largely been out of the rotation before that, appearing in only two of the Timberwolves' prior 14 games.

1484503806
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Will play Sunday vs. Mavericks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

LaVine (hip) will be active and available to play Sunday against the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves put LaVine through a pregame workout to see if his bruised left hip was still inhibiting him, but it's been determined that the third-year player will be able to return from a two-game absence. LaVine is fully expected to take back his spot in the starting five at shooting guard, which would result in Brandon Rush moving into a more limited role off the bench after averaging 38.0 minutes per game in the prior two contests. Assuming LaVine makes it through Sunday's contest without any issue, he should make for an easy activation for fantasy owners heading into the Timberwolves' three-game slate during the upcoming week.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAndrew Wiggins , SF21.9
RPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C11.9
APGRicky Rubio , PG7.9
FG%Gorgui Dieng , PF52.7
FT%Ricky Rubio , PG87
3P%Zach LaVine , PG41.4
BLOCKSKarl-Anthony Towns , C61
STEALSRicky Rubio , PG67
MPGZach LaVine , PG37.3
Full Team Statistics
