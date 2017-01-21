  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Minnesota Timberwolves

17-28 Overall | Western Conference (12th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division103.5 (4th)104.5 (2nd)
Western Conference10th6th
NBA19th12th

Next Game

Thu, January 26, 8:00 PM EST
Target Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+138
Line
-154
105.4
PPG
103.5
46.2
FG %
46.1
81.4
FT %
78.6
36.7
3PT %
35.0

Schedule

Fri Jan 6
L 112 - 105at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 94 - 92UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 9
W 101 - 92DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 119 - 105HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 96 - 86OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 98 - 87at DAL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 122 - 114at SA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
W 104 - 101at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 111 - 108DEN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 112 - 111at PHO
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
TOR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
NO
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
CHI

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah18-1229-18
Oklahoma City16-1227-19
Denver12-1619-25
Portland14-1620-27
Minnesota10-1917-28
1479587164
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Game-time decision Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.

Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485320104
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Produces double-double in return to court
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rubio (personal) produced 14 points (4-8 FT, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 victory over the Suns.

Rubio returned to the court after missing Sunday's game for personal reasons, putting on an efficient shooting performance and leading the team in assists en route to his sixth double-double in the last seven outings. He is averaging 11.4 points, 12 assists and 2.1 steals over that same sample size, which adds up to his most productive stretch of the season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485319745
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Nails buzzer-beater to cap off big game
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wiggins scored 31 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 win over the Suns.

Wiggins had it going on offense, posting one of his more efficient shooting nights of the season in all facets, and he provided the highlight of the game by nailing a jumper at the buzzer to give his team a one-point win. The third-year swingman is now averaging 27.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field over the last three games and appears to be back in a rhythm after experiencing a dip in production for the better part of the month.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485308944
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will return to the bench Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dunn will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Ricky Rubio (personal) out on Sunday against the Nuggets, Dunn drew the start at point guard, logging 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine rebounds, one block and three steals across 34 minutes. It was a very impressive all-around effort for the Timberwolves' rookie, but with Rubio now back with the team and slated to return to the starting lineup, Dunn will head to the bench. Dunn's demotion should mean a significant decrease in fantasy value moving forward, so as long as Rubio is healthy, Dunn remains an unappealing fantasy option.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485282903
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Will play Tuesday vs. Suns
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Rubio (personal) joined the Timberwolves for their morning shootaround and will be available Tuesday against the Suns, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rubio was away from the team for Sunday's win over the Nuggets due to a personal issue, but as expected, he's since returned to the Wolves. The point guard noted that he's also recovered from the hip tightness that resulted in him leaving early in his last appearance Thursday against the Clippers, so he shouldn't face any minute restrictions in his return to the lineup. Rubio's return will likely result in Kris Dunn shifting back to a bench role.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C22.4
RPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C11.9
APGRicky Rubio , PG8
FG%Gorgui Dieng , PF53.5
FT%Ricky Rubio , PG87.5
3P%Zach LaVine , PG40.2
BLOCKSKarl-Anthony Towns , C67
STEALSRicky Rubio , PG70
MPGZach LaVine , PG37.1
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Timberwolves

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Blue Minnesota Timberwolves Hardwood Classics Tech Patch Pullover Hoodie Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 