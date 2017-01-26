Minnesota Timberwolves

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|104.2 (4th)
|104.7 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|9th
|6th
|NBA
|18th
|12th
|+230
Line
|-300
|104.2
PPG
|109.6
|46.1
FG %
|45.7
|78.5
FT %
|74.9
|35.4
3PT %
|38.2
Wed Jan 11
|W 119 - 105
|HOU
Fri Jan 13
|W 96 - 86
|OKC
Sun Jan 15
|L 98 - 87
|at DAL
Tue Jan 17
|L 122 - 114
|at SA
Thu Jan 19
|W 104 - 101
|at LAC
Sun Jan 22
|W 111 - 108
|DEN
Tue Jan 24
|W 112 - 111
|at PHO
Thu Jan 26
|L 109 - 103
|IND
Sat Jan 28
|W 129 - 109
|BKN
Mon Jan 30
|W 111 - 105
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Today
|ESPN
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|TOR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|NO
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|CLE
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at DEN
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|DAL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-13
|28-21
|Denver
|14-17
|21-26
|Portland
|15-17
|22-28
|Minnesota
|10-19
|19-29
Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.
Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.
Rubio scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3 Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime victory over the Magic.
Rubio flirted with a triple-double as the game required an extra period, recording a season high in scoring thanks to the six treys he connected on, which were more than he had made in his previous 18 games combined. Although Rubio is unlikely to score this much very often, he has averaged 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals over his last 10 games, making him a useful fantasy asset for as long as he continues to produce at this level.
Towns scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) in addition to 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 45 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime win over the Magic.
Towns provided typically strong outputs in points and rebounds, rounding out his night by providing a strong defensive presence and notching his second-best total in helpers as his team secured the win. He is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two blocks over his last six games -- numbers that are worthy of elite status in any fantasy format.
Wiggins scored 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime win over the Magic.
Wiggins was an aggressor on the offensive end, leading his team on shot attempts, and he once again displayed his aplomb in late-game situations when he hit a jumper with 10 seconds left to send the contest into overtime. The third-year pro has come alive as a scorer of late and is averaging 25.5 points on 48 percent shooting over his last six games.
Rubio was back on track with his shot Saturday, hitting the 50- percent mark for the second time in the last three games and bouncing back from a tough night against the Pacers on Thursday. The 26-year-old's assists were down after back-to-back contests where he'd hit double digits in that category, but he's still dishing out a season-high 9.8 dimes across 14 January contests. While his scoring can certain fluctuate, Rubio largely makes up for those inconsistencies with strong returns across the categories of rebounds, assists and steals.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|23
|RPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|11.9
|APG
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|8.1
|FG%
|Gorgui Dieng , PF
|52.8
|FT%
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|86.7
|3P%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|39.7
|BLOCKS
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|74
|STEALS
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|75
|MPG
|Zach LaVine , PG
|37.3
