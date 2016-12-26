  • My Scores
Minnesota Timberwolves

11-22 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division104.2 (4th)105.6 (3rd)
Western Conference9th9th
NBA17th19th

Next Game

Sun, January 1, 7:00 PM EST
Target Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
107.6
PPG
104.2
45.6
FG %
45.5
78.9
FT %
78.4
36.2
3PT %
35.4

Schedule

Sun Dec 11
L 116 - 108GS
Recap
Tue Dec 13
W 99 - 94at CHI
Recap
Sat Dec 17
L 111 - 109HOU
Recap
Mon Dec 19
W 115 - 108PHO
Recap
Wed Dec 21
W 92 - 84at ATL
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 109 - 105SAC
Recap
Sun Dec 25
L 112 - 100at OKC
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 104 - 90ATL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 105 - 103at DEN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 116 - 99MIL
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Today
POR
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
at PHI
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 9
DAL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
HOU
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
OKC
4:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
at DAL
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at SA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at LAC

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Oklahoma City11-821-13
Utah15-921-13
Denver9-1014-19
Portland10-1514-21
Minnesota4-1511-22
1479587164
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Game-time decision Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.

Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.

1483167608
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Lights up Bucks with 31 points
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wiggins supplied 31 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 116-99 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Wiggins kept his offensive hot streak going, as he's scored at least 20 points and shot at least 50 percent from the field in the last four games. The six assists Friday also tied a season high for the 6-8 forward. It was the fourth time this season he's scored at least 30 points. Wiggins has a favorable matchup coming up against the Blazers on Sunday.

1483167607
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Posts season-high 22 vs. Milwaukee
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Muhammad contributed 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 18 minutes during a 116-99 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

Muhammad posted season highs in points and three-pointers made as he got hot versus Milwaukee. He has picked up his scoring recently as he has scored in double figures in three of the last four games after not doing so for nine straight games. Muhammad gets about 20 minutes per game, making it difficult for him to provide much consistent value.

1483027686
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Just two points in Wednesday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dunn scored two points with three assists in 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Denver.

With Ricky Rubio playing well (27 assists and four turnovers his last three games), Dunn hasn't seen much action off the bench the past two weeks. He's averaging just 3.6 points and 1.5 assists in 15.3 minutes over his last eight games.

1483017846
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wiggins went for 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 36 minutes during the Timberwolves' 105-103 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Wiggins has now scored 20 points or more while sinking at least 50 percent of his shots in three straight games. While his improvements in most areas have been minor or even negligible, Wiggins is turning in career-best averages in scoring, rebounding, and assists, and he has doubled his threes per game from 0.7 last year (on 30 percent) to 1.4 this year (on 36.7 percent).

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAndrew Wiggins , SF22.1
RPGKarl-Anthony Towns , C11.5
APGRicky Rubio , PG7.2
FG%Gorgui Dieng , PF52.9
FT%Zach LaVine , PG87.5
3P%Zach LaVine , PG41.9
BLOCKSKarl-Anthony Towns , C47
STEALSRicky Rubio , PG49
MPGZach LaVine , PG37.6
Full Team Statistics
More Timberwolves

