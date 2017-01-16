Minnesota Timberwolves

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|103.1 (4th)
|104.3 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|10th
|6th
|NBA
|19th
|13th
Line
|109.6
PPG
|103.1
|45.9
FG %
|45.8
|75.5
FT %
|78.8
|36.1
3PT %
|34.9
Sun Jan 1
|L 95 - 89
|POR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 93 - 91
|at PHI
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 112 - 105
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 94 - 92
|UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|W 101 - 92
|DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 119 - 105
|HOU
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 96 - 86
|OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 98 - 87
|at DAL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 122 - 114
|at SA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|W 104 - 101
|at LAC
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|DEN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|TOR
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-10
|28-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-12
|25-19
|Denver
|10-15
|17-24
|Portland
|13-16
|19-27
|Minnesota
|8-19
|15-28
Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.
Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.
Rubio (hip) is away from the Timberwolves for personal reasons and won't play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.
Rubio injured his hip in Thursday's contest but that has nothing to do with his absence currently. It's unclear what the issue he's dealing with is but he's expected to be back with the team Monday and will likely return for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Dunn finished with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes played Thursday night against the Clippers, when he started the second half after Ricky Rubio was forced to exit due to a hip injury.
Dunn played crunch-time minutes in Minnesota's narrow road victory, proving to be a capable replacement for the injured Rubio. Although it's unclear how Rubio's hip problem will impact his upcoming availability, Dunn's well-rounded, albeit low-volume, performance could earn him more run going forward. In five starts this season, the rookie has averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.
Muhammad tallied seven points (2-5 F, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds over 18 minutes in Thursday's 104-10 win over the Clippers.
Muhammad's modest point total nevertheless paced the T-Wolves' bench, and his four rebounds co-led the second unit as well. The fourth-year pro continues to see a fairly solid allotment of playing time on most nights and is enjoying his best overall month of the season, averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while posting double-digit scoring in five of nine January games.
LaVine amassed nine points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal over 40 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.
LaVine was uncharacteristically inefficient, struggling significantly with his shot for the third time in eight January games. The third-year guard has shot under 30 percent in each of those contests, scoring in single digits in all of those instances. LaVine does seem to be fully over his recent hip injury after playing 34 to 40 minutes in the three games since returning, so he's likely to heat back up sooner rather than later if past performance is any indicator.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|22.3
|RPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|12
|APG
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|7.9
|FG%
|Gorgui Dieng , PF
|52.8
|FT%
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|87.7
|3P%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|40.9
|BLOCKS
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|62
|STEALS
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|69
|MPG
|Zach LaVine , PG
|37.3
|Full Team Statistics
