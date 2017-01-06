Minnesota Timberwolves

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|103.1 (4th)
|104.9 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|10th
|6th
|NBA
|19th
|16th
|+165
Line
|-190
|95.2
PPG
|103.1
|43.0
FG %
|45.3
|80.1
FT %
|78.3
|34.6
3PT %
|35.2
Wed Dec 21
|W 92 - 84
|at ATL
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 109 - 105
|SAC
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|L 112 - 100
|at OKC
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 104 - 90
|ATL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 105 - 103
|at DEN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 116 - 99
|MIL
Recap
Sun Jan 1
|L 95 - 89
|POR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 93 - 91
|at PHI
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 112 - 105
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 94 - 92
|UTA
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|DAL
Preview
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|HOU
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|OKC
2:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|at DAL
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at SA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|DEN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|IND
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|BKN
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|23-16
|Oklahoma City
|12-9
|22-16
|Portland
|12-16
|16-23
|Denver
|9-14
|14-23
|Minnesota
|4-17
|11-26
Rush (toe) will have his status for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies determined following the team's pregame, Timberwolves' radio announcer Alan Horton reports.
Rush has missed the previous six games with a sprained toe. If he can play, it is unclear if the team will opt to ease him back into action. Shabazz Muhammad is also questionble, so Rush could be needed for some extra minutes if he cannot go.
Bjelica scored four points with a rebound in 11 minutes in Saturday's loss to Utah.
Since missing two games with an ankle injury in early December, Bjelica has had a limited role off the bench. He's averaging 15.5 minutes and 4.3 points over his last 13 games.
Jones did not play in Saturday's loss to Utah due to coach's decision.
After looking like he may get consistent minutes of the bench in November or even compete for one of the top two point guard spots, Jones has been buried on the bench the past six weeks. He's appeared in just eight of the last 20 games with 27 total minutes played over that span.
Muhammad (illness) returned to the court posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during a 94-92 loss to Utah on Saturday.
Muhammad returned from a one-game absence but didn't get much going after he had scored in double figures in his three previous outings. He doesn't typically provide much value for anything other than scoring, so when he doesn't score, there's not much to feel good about. We'll see if he can get back on the right track Monday against Dallas.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Andrew Wiggins , SF
|22.1
|RPG
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|11.6
|APG
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|7.1
|FG%
|Gorgui Dieng , PF
|51.9
|FT%
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|85.7
|3P%
|Zach LaVine , PG
|41.2
|BLOCKS
|Karl-Anthony Towns , C
|51
|STEALS
|Ricky Rubio , PG
|55
|MPG
|Zach LaVine , PG
|37.6
|Full Team Statistics
