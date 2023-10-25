The Lakers lost their season opener against the Nuggets, but LeBron James tipped off his 21st NBA season in style. The superstar arrived to Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit worth about $28,000.

The pieces of his outfit amounted to a high price tag, but it was a fitting outfit for Pharrell's next Louis Vuitton campaign star. James wore pieces from the upcoming SS24 Collection Essentials, including the collarless "Damoflage" jacket and a green Speedy bag.

James' first appearance on Louis Vuitton billboards came Oct. 24 in New York.

James' outfit also included Beats headphones. James and Manchester City's Erling Haaland are the latest starts of Beats' new campaign, "The King & The Viking." James' wife, Savanah, and their children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri join him in the latest commercial, one in which James hinted at playing until at least age 42.

James is a star and therefore attracts some of the most luxurious brands in the world. in January, he wore the then-unreleased Tiffany & Co. Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to Madison Square Garden.

The Lakers are starting the season 0-1 after losing Tuesday's game 119 -107. However, James' stats were solid as he recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. James, 38, is still one of the best player on the court, and last season he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record.

James and the Lakers will be hosting the Suns for their home opener Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.