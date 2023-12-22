Noted horse and horse racing fan Nikola Jokic got to live his best life ahead of the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Jokic got to visit the Yonkers Raceway and take in a few races the night before the game

Jokic braved the cold weather to watch some horses make their way around the track. After the event, Jokic posed with several jockeys as he got to satiate his horse-racing itch for now.

Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP and member of the defending NBA champions, has not been shy about his love for horses. After winning the title last year, Jokic brought out Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon to his hometown track in Sombor, Serbia.

In addition to being one of the best basketball players on the planet, Jokic is also a horse owner himself. In fact, Jokic's father has said he had to talk the Nuggets superstar into being "a basketball player first and a great horseman later."

Maybe this visit to Yonkers Raceway will be enough to help Jokic get by until horse-racing season really kicks into high gear in the United States. Just over four months until the 2024 Kentucky Derby, Nikola.