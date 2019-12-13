Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis recreate famous Dwyane Wade-LeBron James dunk photo
A new twist on an old classic
If you are an NBA fan, and likely even if you are not, you know the famous Wade-James picture. The photo we are referring to is one of the most recognizable images this decade and the iconic photo features Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade with his arms wide open victoriously, as then-teammate LeBron James is soaring for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The photo, taken by Associated Press Photo's Morry Gash, was an instant classic and since has been used for endless memes since.
For those who do not know the image I am talking about, here it is:
The photo was taken in 2010 and is nine years old this month. Maybe in honor of the anniversary, or just because the opportunity finally presented itself, Dallas Mavericks teammates Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis decided to recreate the moment in their 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City.
The re-do shot shows a few differences but is clearly reminiscent of and a nod to the original.
In the 2019 remake, Porzingis is not in mid-air, as James was, and it is shot from the other side of the net at a different angle.
Here is the play that resulted in the photo:
Try as they might, nothing will still come close to that original photo and observers on Twitter made sure to make this known.
Fans were clearly liking the first one a lot better.
NBA fans want what many so kindly called the "dollar store version" out of here.
A lot of people were typing "No" into gifs on Twitter for a reaction to this photo recreation.
Others could not help but laugh at the attempt.
Maybe you'll win them over next time, Luka.
