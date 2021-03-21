The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 20-21 overall and 12-7 at home, while Orlando is 14-27 overall and 5-14 on the road. Both teams enter Sunday's matchup on a losing skid. The Magic have lost nine of their last 10 games, while Boston is just 1-4 in its last five outings.

Boston is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 13 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 88-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Magic:

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics vs. Magic over-under: 215.5 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Orlando +295, Boston -355

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston received a tough blow this past Friday as the Celtics fell 107-96 to the Sacramento Kings. The top scorer for Boston was shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who finished with 19 points. For the season, Brown is averaging 24.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Despite losing four of their last five, the Celtics will enter Sunday's showdown confident they can secure the victory. That's because Boston is 17-3 in its last 20 games at home against Orlando. In addition, the Celtics have won four of their last five meetings against the Magic overall.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando was able to grind out a solid victory over the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, winning 121-113. Orlando's power forward Aaron Gordon looked sharp as he shot 7-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and six rebounds. Gordon is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

The Magic are 1-9 in their last 10 games overall, but they've fared well against the spread in their most recent outings. In fact, Orlando is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games. The Magic are also 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

How to make Magic vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Magic spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 88-53 roll.