Magic vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 16-33 overall and 8-15 at home, while the Magic are 21-28 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Hornets have lost 10 of their last 11 games The Magic are trying to avoid a sixth consecutive loss. Orlando is favored by four points in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 202.

Hornets vs. Magic spread: Hornets +4

Hornets vs. Magic over-under: 202 points

Hornets vs. Magic money line: Charlotte 141, Orlando -167

What you need to know about the Magic

The game between Orlando and the Miami Heat on Saturday was not particularly close, with Orlando falling 102-89. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nikola Vucevic, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds, and Aaron Gordon, who had 24 points along with five boards.

The Magic have not reached 100 points in their last four games. Their last win came on January 20 against the Hornets, 106-83.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets found themselves on the wrong side of a 114-90 blowout against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Charlotte was up 63-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold onto the lead. The Hornets led by as many as 19 points and squandered their advantages. Terry Rozier had a tough game, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 25 points.

Charlotte is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Orlando enters the matchup with only 104.7 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.

