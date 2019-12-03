Magic vs. Wizards odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Magic and Wizards. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 6-12 overall and 3-4 at home, while Orlando is 8-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. When the teams last met on Nov. 17, the Magic had a season-high-tying 15 3-pointers to produce a season-best point total in a 125-121 win. The Wizards just arrived home from a four-game western swing in which the opposition averaged 131.0 points. Washington is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Wizards vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Washington suffered a grim 150-125 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Rui Hachimura put forth a good effort for the losing side, as he had 30 points along with nine rebounds. The Wizards haven't held any opponent under 113 points in their past 12 games. Isaiah Thomas has scored in double figures in each of his past 12 meetings with the Magic.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Orlando and Golden State, but Orlando stepped up in the second half. The Magic had just enough and edged out Golden State, 100-96. Among those leading the charge for the Magic was Evan Fournier, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. Still, Orlando was limited to 100 or fewer points for the fourth time in its past six games.
Fournier had five 3-pointers in the win when these teams last met.
The Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.3 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Magic enter the matchup with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.
So who wins Magic vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP Rankings: Giannis leading the way
Also, don't you dare forget about Pascal Siakam
-
Pacers assistant has 'hate' for Embiid
Dan Burke made the comments in the wake of Indiana's 119-116 loss to the Sixers
-
Dec. 3 NBA DFS picks, strategy, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Blazers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Blazers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Irving to miss Nets' road trip
Irving will miss at least two more games with a shoulder impingement
-
Graham this season's breakout player
After barely playing last season as a rookie, Graham is putting up 18 points and 7.7 assists...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans