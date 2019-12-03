Magic vs. Wizards odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from advanced computer

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 6-12 overall and 3-4 at home, while Orlando is 8-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. When the teams last met on Nov. 17, the Magic had a season-high-tying 15 3-pointers to produce a season-best point total in a 125-121 win. The Wizards just arrived home from a four-game western swing in which the opposition averaged 131.0 points. Washington is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Washington suffered a grim 150-125 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Rui Hachimura put forth a good effort for the losing side, as he had 30 points along with nine rebounds. The Wizards haven't held any opponent under 113 points in their past 12 games. Isaiah Thomas has scored in double figures in each of his past 12 meetings with the Magic.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Orlando and Golden State, but Orlando stepped up in the second half. The Magic had just enough and edged out Golden State, 100-96. Among those leading the charge for the Magic was Evan Fournier, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. Still, Orlando was limited to 100 or fewer points for the fourth time in its past six games.

Fournier had five 3-pointers in the win when these teams last met.

The Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.3 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Magic enter the matchup with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

