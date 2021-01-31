Although the Boston Celtics dropped a 96-95 heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after failing to convert consecutive potential game-winning shots as time expired, the loss was the least of their concerns as Marcus Smart went down in the fourth quarter with a scary looking injury to his left calf area. It was quickly announced that Smart suffered a strained calf, but there were many similarities between Kevin Durant's infamous Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals, where you could see the tendon snapping clear as day, and Smart's injury Saturday night.

Fortunately, Boston can exhale as Smart's injury wasn't too serious as it's been diagnosed as a calf strain, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Although not nearly as significant compared to a much more serious injury, the team expects Smart to miss 2-3 weeks with what is being described as a "Grade I tear of his right medial gastrocnemius," according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Here's the zoomed-out view of Smart's injury, where he goes to ground after trying to load up to grab a rebound:

Here's the zoomed-in view:

In the second video, you can see something in Smart's calf snap, which was visibly similar to Durant's injury, so you can understand the immediate concern. However, after having an MRI done, Smart's injury wasn't as serious as that. Still, there's no reason for Boston to try and rush him back to ensure he doesn't re-injure himself again.