Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic matches Michael Jordan with incredible statistical streak

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been sensational to open up his second season in the NBA, making history numerous times over in the first six weeks or so of this campaign. He kept things going on Saturday afternoon, putting together yet another impressive performance to lead the Mavericks to a 130-84 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and put his name in the record books yet again in the process.

Doncic finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just 26 minutes as he sat out the entire fourth quarter of the Mavs' big win. While not the most spectacular line he's ever put up, it was enough to secure his 18th straight game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. That tied him with Michael Jordan for the longest such streak since the NBA/ABA merger; the only other player in NBA history to achieve the feat is Oscar Robertson.

Luka Dončić has now tied Michael Jordan for the longest streak of games with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists since the NBA/ABA Merger, with 18 straight games.



Dončić joins Jordan and Oscar Robertson as the only players in @NBA History with such a streak, per @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/IF6DYj3S6z — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 7, 2019

Doncic started off the game tossing some exquisite passes, including two to Dwight Powell that led to big dunks. From there, he was off, controlling the show for the Mavericks' high-powered offense. He didn't shoot well from 3, but he made his way into the paint for some nice finishes, and got to the line for 10 free throws, making eight of them.

With Doncic operating on this level, the Mavericks have been dynamite lately, going 10-1 dating back to the middle of November. After this win, they're up to 16-6 on the season, which is good for second place in the West. Last season, they didn't win their 16th game of the season until after Christmas.

The team success will mean more to Doncic, but this streak is yet another historic feat that he should be quite proud of. Any time you accomplish something that only Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson have done, it's a clear sign that you're on the right path in your career.