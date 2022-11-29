The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, according to Marc Stein. Dallas, which is reportedly bringing in Walker on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, initially tried to sign Walker as a free agent in 2019, but he wound up joining the Boston Celtics instead, but things didn't exactly go according to plan. He isn't expected to play in a game right away, as he last played in an NBA game in February as a member of the Knicks.

After an All-Star season in which the Celtics came two wins short of the Finals, Walker struggled to stay healthy in Boston. He was traded to Oklahoma City with a first-round pick for Al Horford before getting waived and signing with the New York Knicks. His homecoming started out promisingly, but he was eventually relegated from the rotation. He was traded to Detroit in the offseason as a cap dumping maneuver and has struggled to find a home since.

But Dallas, on paper, presents the perfect theoretical opportunity for him. The Mavericks desperately need ball-handling after losing Jalen Brunson as a free agent this offseason. Their offense falls off of a cliff whenever Luka Doncic sits out, and defenses can completely key in on him as the only reliable shot-creating threat for a Mavericks team that has lost four in a row and just slipped below .500 to 9-10. Creating shots was Walker's best skill at his peak, and he comes to Dallas seemingly on a minimum-salary contract.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Walker is still only 32 years old. He has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, but it's worth noting that Walker averaged 19.3 points per game only two seasons ago. He may not be his old self, but the Mavericks are betting he still has some good basketball left in the tank. Considering how poorly the rest of their team has played offensively, it's hard to imagine Walker making things worse.