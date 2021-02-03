The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 10-10 overall and 5-5 at home, while Dallas is 8-13 overall and 6-7 on the road. Dallas is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Mavericks spread: Hawks +1.5

Hawks vs. Mavericks over-under: 223.5 points

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks were edged out of a victory on Monday in a 109-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Josh Richardson had 24 points along with five rebounds, and Luka Doncic finished with 25 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. Dallas is on a six-game losing streak. The Suns won the game on a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left.

The Mavericks have used 12 different starting lineups this season, but finally had both Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber in the starting lineup for the first time this season on Monday. Porzingis had 19 points but it is uncertain if he will be available on Wednesday, as he may be rested. The Mavericks have lost 11 of their last 13 meetings with the Hawks.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the Hawks were easily dispatched by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, 107-99. Trae Young, posted a double-double with 25 points and 16 assists. The Hawks closed to within 98-97 before the Lakers pulled away. Atlanta has lost three of its past five games.

John Collins had 22 points and seven rebounds against the Lakers. The Hawks have lost seven games by single digits this season. Atlanta is averaging 112.5 points per game offensively, which ranks 12th in the league. On the defensive end, Atlanta is giving up 110 points per contest, the 11th best mark in the NBA.

