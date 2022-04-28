A crucial Game 6 Western Conference takes place when the Dallas Mavericks travel to Vivint Arena to take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Dallas picked up the win 102-77 in Game 5 to take the 3-2 series lead. On the flip side, Utah is looking to regain momentum and secure a win in front of its home crowd to send this series to a deciding Game 7. Utah's Donovan Mitchell (quad) is listed as probable.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Utah. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as a one-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is 210.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks spread: Utah -1

Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 210.5 points

Jazz vs. Mavericks money line: Utah -110, Dallas -110

UTA: Jazz are 5-2 ATS in their last seven conference quarterfinals games

DAL: Mavericks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Monday games



Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an all-around threat who plays with off-the-chart instincts. Doncic is extremely creative when playmaking but also has an array of moves to dominate one-on-one. The three-time All-Star returned to the lineup in Game 4 and he hasn't missed a beat. He is putting up 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. In his last contest, the 2018 third overall pick racked up 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

Forward Dorian Finney-Smith is a long, athletic, and versatile piece in the frontcourt. Finney-Smith is an energetic defender and slasher who can knock down the open three if needed. The Florida native is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Finney-Smith has logged in double figures in three straight games, including 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists in Game 4.

Why the Jazz can cover

Mitchell is an uber-athletic playmaker and can easily glide to the rim. Mitchell has elite leaping ability with phenomenal explosiveness. The Louisville product is also a constant threat for steals. He is leading the team in scoring (26) and assists (5). Mitchell has scored 30-plus points in three games this series, including 32 points and six assists in Game 3.

Guard Jordan Clarkson is another playmaker in the backcourt for Utah. He is creative when getting to the the paint, looking to score or dish the rock. Clarkson provides immediate offense off the bench with a smooth-looking jumper. The Missouri product is second on the team in scoring with 18 points per game. The 2014 second-round pick has dropped 20-plus in consecutive games, with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in his last contest.

How to make Jazz vs. Mavericks picks

