The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 32-30 overall and 20-11 at home, while Indiana is 27-35 overall and 9-20 on the road. These teams have split their last eight meetings, with the Mavs prevailing by 27 points in their last matchup in Jan. 2022.

Mavericks vs. Pacers spread: Mavericks -7.5

Mavericks vs. Pacers over/under: 236.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pacers money line: Dallas -320, Indiana +250

What you need to know about the Mavericks

It was a hard-fought contest, but Dallas had to settle for a 111-108 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Dallas was up 61-47 at the end of the half, and once had a 27-point lead, but it couldn't hold on. Point guard Luka Doncic (26 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

The Mavericks are just 1-3 when both Doncic and new acquisition Kyrie Irving are in the lineup. Irving is averaging 26.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds with Dallas with 50/40/90 shooting splits. Big man Maxi Kleber (hamstring) is questionable to return to action after being out since mid-December, and Dallas is 13-9 when he plays compared to 19-21 when he does not play.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, taking their matchup 121-108. The Pacers got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Tyrese Haliburton out in front posting a double-double on 15 points and 14 assists.

Allowing an average of 117.4 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end as it ranks in the bottom 10 in both points allowed and defensive efficiency. Those rankings are despite Indiana ranking third in the NBA in blocks per game and eighth in steals per game. Center Myles Turner ranks fourth in the league with 2.3 blocks per night.

