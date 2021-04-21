The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 30-26 overall and 13-14 at home, while Detroit is 18-40 overall and 7-24 on the road. The Pistons have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and are 5-4-1 against the spread during that span.

So far this season, the Pistons are 30-24-4 against the spread while the Mavericks are 26-30 against the number. However, with the much more talented roster, Dallas is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.

Mavericks vs. Pistons spread: Mavericks -10.5

Mavericks vs. Pistons over-under: 218 points

Mavericks vs. Pistons money line: Mavericks -600, Pistons +450

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas received a tough blow on Sunday as the Mavericks fell 121-107 to the Sacramento Kings. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from Luka Doncic, who had 37 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks. The 22-year-old superstar is averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season, all while shooting an impressive 48.6 percent from the floor.

Kristaps Porzingis had a tough night in Sunday's loss, shooting just 3-for-14 from the floor and finishing with just nine points. It will be interesting to see if Porzingis is in the lineup on Wednesday night with the Mavericks scheduled to play the Lakers on Thursday. The 25-year-old with a history of knee issues has traditionally been held out from at least one game of back-to-backs and the Lakers are another playoff team in the Western Conference.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Detroit sidestepped the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 109-105 victory. Center Isaiah Stewart was a standout for Detroit, posting a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds along with three blocks. Saddiq Bey also had a big night with 20 points and six made 3-pointers.

The two rookies will need to carry a large load again on Wednesday with fellow rookie Killian Hayes (injury management) expected to miss tonight's contest. Hayes had nine assists in the win over Cleveland so who steps up to handle point guard responsibilities will be key. Frank Jackson had 20 points off the bench in the win and would seem to be the logical replacement despite playing on a two-way contract.

How to make Mavericks vs. Pistons picks

