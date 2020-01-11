Mavericks vs. Sixers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven computer simulation

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 23-15 overall and 11-10 at home, while Philadelphia is 25-14 overall and 7-12 on the road. The Mavericks are ranked second in the Southwest Division; Philadelphia is ranked third in the Atlantic Division. The 76ers are 17-21-1 against the spread on the season while the Mavericks are 19-18-1.

The Mavericks are coming off a 129-114 loss to the Lakers where they shot just 40.6 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from the 3-point line. Luka Doncic finished below his season average (29.4 ppg) with 25 points, but he did have 10 rebounds and two assists. Doncic has gone from Rookie of the Year to MVP candidate in the span of an offseason and with Kristaps Porzingis out (knee/illness), Doncic will have to continue to lift his teammates on Saturday against the 76ers.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will also be without their star big man as Joel Embiid underwent surgery on his left hand. Without Embiid on Thursday, the 76ers got a huge boost with 29 points from shooting guard Josh Richardson. Richardson, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Al Horford all finished with at least 16 points in the win over the Celtics and that quartet will have to do a lot of the heavy lifting offensively with Embiid out. Horford will also have to serve the role of rim protector and primary rebounder on the block with the 76ers now sporting one of the smaller 10-man rotations in the NBA.

