The Phoenix Suns will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. The Mavericks can potentially clinch a playoff berth with a victory. This will be the second game for each team in the NBA bubble since play resumed. The Mavericks occupy the seventh playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the Suns are 13th in the West.

The Mavericks are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games, while the Suns are 6-13 against the spread in their last 19 outings. Dallas is favored by six-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 235.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Suns +6

Suns vs. Mavericks over-under: 235 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Phoenix +210, Dallas -250

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Friday, taking its contest 125-112. It was another big night for Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 27 points, and he enters Sunday's matchup against Dallas averaging 26.1 points per game this season.

The Suns are still trying to make an unlikely run for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Phoenix is five games behind the final playoff berth. Despite being a long shot to make the playoffs, the Suns have had tremendous success against the Mavericks recently. In fact, Phoenix has won seven of its last 10 meetings against Dallas.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas fought the good fight in its overtime matchup against the Houston Rockets this past Friday but wound up falling 153-149. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 39 points and 16 boards.

Luka Doncic also had a stellar performance against the Rockets, finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic has now recorded 15 triple-doubles this season, and he torched the Suns for 42 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds when Dallas played Phoenix in November.

How to make Mavericks vs. Suns picks

