We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 56-25 overall and 32-8 at home, while Dallas is 50-31 overall and 25-15 on the road. The Thunder have dominated this series recently, winning five of the last seven meetings against the Mavericks.

This time around, the Thunder are favored by 19 points in the latest Thunder vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under is 225 points.

Thunder vs. Mavericks spread: Thunder -19

Thunder vs. Mavericks over/under: 225 points

Thunder vs. Mavericks money line: Thunder: -2000, Mavericks: +1100

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder entered their tilt with the Bucks with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They strolled past the Bucks with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 125-107.

The Thunder got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chet Holmgren out in front who almost dropped a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks pushed their score to 142 the last time they played the Pistons, but on Friday, they couldn't quite do it again. The Mavericks received a tough blow as they fell 107-89 to the Pistons. This was hardly the result Dallas or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Detroit heading into this match.

The Mavericks are 12-2 in their last 14 games but they'll be without stars like Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and PJ Washington on Sunday.

How to make Thunder vs. Mavericks picks

