The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night. The Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies on their way to the conference finals. On the flip side, the Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns to advance. Golden State was won eight straight games at home, while Dallas is 4-1 in its last five games overall.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Golden State is favored by five points in the latest Mavericks vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 214.5.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 214.5 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -225, Dallas +185

DAL: The Mavericks are 4-0 ATS in their last four games playing on two days' rest

GS: The Warriors are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an offensive wizard. Curry is an elite and pure shooter from anywhere on the floor with a lightning-quick release. The eight-time All-Star is a highly creative passer with terrific dribbling skills. Curry is averaging a team-best 26.9 points with 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He dropped 25-plus points in four matchups in the last series.

Guard Klay Thompson is another marksman on the perimeter for Golden State. Thompson is a gifted bucket with the talent to score in bunches. The five-time All-Star is an elite 3-point shooter who uses his size to shoot right over defenders. The Washington State product is logging 20.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, while shooting 41 percent from downtown.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic's basketball instincts and competitiveness are off the charts. Doncic brings small-forward size to the guard position with elite playmaking and scoring ability. The three-time All-Star can be unstoppable in his one-on-one matchups. He is leading the team in scoring (31.5), rebounds (10.1), assists (6.6), and steals (1.9). Doncic recorded five straight double-doubles in the last series against the Phoenix Suns.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a smart and efficient distributor with the ability to constantly create his own offense. The Colorado product also brings fantastic height and length to the guard position. Dinwiddie sees the court exceptionally well and is patient in setting his teammates up. He's averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists per game. In the Game 7 win over the Suns, he racked up 30 points and went 5-for-7 from long range.

