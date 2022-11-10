The Dallas Mavericks (6-4) will play the second leg of a road back-to-back when they face the Washington Wizards (5-6) on Thursday night. Dallas had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 94-87 loss at Orlando on Wednesday. Washington has a chance to get back to the .500 mark after beating Charlotte on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 209. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Mavericks spread: Wizards +3.5

Wizards vs. Mavericks over/under: 209 points

Wizards vs. Mavericks money line: Washington +143, Dallas -170

Wizards vs. Mavericks picks: See picks here

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington was able to snap out of a losing stretch with a 108-100 win over Charlotte on Monday night, and it has a chance to climb back to the .500 mark on Thursday. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 20 points, while former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Wizards received a ton of production from their bench, outscoring the Hornets 50-27 in that category.

Jordan Goodwin knocked down all seven of his shots from the floor, posting a career-high 17 points in the win. He also had five assists, four rebounds and two blocks to help shoulder the load in place of Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols), who is going to be out again on Thursday. Dallas has failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games, and it has only covered once in its last seven games against Washington.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Star Luka Doncic was held under 30 points for the first time this season in a loss to Orlando on Wednesday, but he should respond with a strong outing on Thursday. Doncic scored 33 points and dished out 10 assists against Washington last November before scoring 36 points against the Wizards in April. He is averaging 34.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game this season.

Washington does not have the firepower to match Doncic without Beal, who leads the team with 21.6 points and 5.7 assists per game. Dallas had won four straight games before losing to the Magic, so the Mavericks are still in good form coming into this contest. They have won 15 of the last 20 meetings between these teams, including 10 of the last 13 in Washington.

How to make Mavericks vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.