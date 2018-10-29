LOOK: Michael Jordan teases Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady with 'head-to-head' challenge, LeBron responds

The debate over the GOAT will live on forever due to how insanely subjective it is. Do you value titles or stats? Value to the team? Or do you just go with the eye test? There are far too many variables to determine the greatest player in any given sport, yet people still bend over backwards trying to do so.

Michael Jordan, for one, wants an answer to the debate. He wants a head-to-head showdown.

Whoops! OK, so MJ doesn't want No. 23 vs. No. 23. He wants No. 12 Tom Brady vs. No. 12 Aaron Rodgers. It's an honest mistake, and LeBron James made the same one.

IM READY!!!! Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program https://t.co/4JmeesffNu — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2018

So we'll probably never get a head-to-head showdown between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The 22-year age difference ensures as much. That doesn't make it any less fun to think about.

Brady's showdown vs. Rodgers in Week 9 marks the second time the two will play each other. When they met in 2014, the Packers eked out a 26-21 victory. This year, the Packers are 3-3-1 heading into this game, while the Patriots are 5-2. However, as the Packers proved against the Rams in Week 8, they can run with anyone in the league.

Jordan hasn't weighed in much on the GOAT debate in recent years -- his most inflammatory comments came in 2013 when he called the modern era "soft" -- but James has had some nice comments about Jordan. He paid tribute to him after breaking the playoff scoring record in 2017, and he seems to think the two can coexist. If only more people would embrace that idea.