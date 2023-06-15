At the Denver Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday, coach Michael Malone upstaged the players.

Here he is saying that the Nuggets are "greedy bastards" and are "not done yet," playing to the camera as if he were a professional wrestler:

Here he is chugging a beer, then throwing the can into the crowd:

Here he is spraying fans with champagne and hyping them up:

And then here he is, sitting in a fire truck, taking a moment to appreciate what's happening:

After that, Malone got emotional in an interview with Altitude TV's Chris Dempsey. In less than three minutes, he smoothly transitioned from tearing up and being lost for words to cursing on live television and pledging to win another title:

In his speech at the rally, Malone shouted out numerous Nuggets individually, promised they'd bring back soon-to-be free agent Bruce Brown, again said they wanted another title and led the crowd to chant, "Dynasty! Dynasty!"

Malone took the mic again after Jamal Murray's speech to introduce Nikola Jokic. "He didn't win a third in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him," Malone said, after joking that Jokic pads his stats.

A pantheon-level parade performance.