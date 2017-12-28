NBA 2017: Watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers



Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28



Wednesday, Dec. 28 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon



Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Both young and exciting teams with plenty of potential, the Sixers and Trail Blazers find themselves in similar situations this season.

Neither has had their season go quite they way they would have hoped so far, with the Sixers currently sitting under .500 and out of the playoff race. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have been OK, but are barely clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot out West due to a rough December. The good news for Portland is that Damian Lillard is expected to return after missing the past two games.

This is the second time these two teams have played this season. The first meeting, a 101-81 Sixers victory in Philadelphia is a game C.J. McCollum would like to forget. He shot 1-for-14 that night, and will be looking to get some revenge for that performance on Thursday night.

Looking for their first win at home since Nov. 18, the Trail Blazers will hope McCollum does just that.