The annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game returns on Friday in Indianapolis, and there's plenty of star athletes and celebrities that will be competing. Among those that will be participating is Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith will serve as the respective head coaches for the two teams. Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will also coach on Team Shannon, while two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and rapper Lil Wayne will serve as coaches for Team Stephen A.

The following celebrities are slated to take the court for Team Shannon: NFL pass rusher Micah Parsons, IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly, actor Quincy Isaiah, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, streamer Kai Cenat, actor Dylan Wang, television host Lilly Singh, singer-songwriter SiR, country music star Walker Hayes and Latin singer Anuel AA.

Meanwhile, Team Stephen A will consist of actress Jennifer Hudson, former NBA star Metta World Peace, basketball entertainer Jack Ryan, singer AJ McLean, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, chef Kwame Onwuachi, Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud, content creator Tristan Jass, musician Adam Blackstone, and Olympic high-jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi.

This year's installment features an all-new, innovative LED court that will have a ton of animation capabilities. There will be a dynamic three-point line, on-court graphics, and so much more. In addition, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will feature the Ruffles 4-Point Ridgeline and Ruffles Crunch Time. There will also be a Ruffles Flamin' Hot Challenge, which is a one-minute, relay-style shooting contest.

Participants

Team Shannon:

Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys linebacker)

Conor Daly (IndyCar Series driver)

Quincy Isaiah (actor)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm guard)

Kai Cenat (streamer)

Dylan Wang (actor)

Lilly Singh (television host)

SiR (singer-songwriter)



Walker Hayes (country music star)

Anuel AA (Latin singer)

Team Stephen A:

Jennifer Hudson (actress)

Metta World Peace (former NBA star)

Jack Ryan (basketball entertainer)

AJ McLean (singer)

C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans quarterback)

Kwame Onwuachi (chef)



Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury guard)

Tristan Jass (content creator)

Adam Blackstone (musician)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high-jump champion)

Here's how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 16 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN