NBA All-Star Game 2018: Why isn't Jimmy Butler playing?

Three and a half quarters into the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Jimmy Butler had yet to enter. A member of Team Stephen Curry, Butler is one of the best players in the NBA and a clear-cut deserving All-Star as he's helped turn around the Timberwolves.

But he's battled with injuries and heavy minutes all season. And it seems Butler wants to rest.

Jimmy Butler is the only All Star who hasn’t played yet. He says he’s fine, so this is just a rest thing. He told D’Antoni not to worry about playing time or getting him into the rotations. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 19, 2018

Butler leads the NBA in minutes per game and is ninth in the NBA in total minutes played this season. He's battled some injuries in the past and had a knee injury in January. It would make sense for Butler to want some time off.

That said, it's very odd to see an All-Star not log a single minute. Even DeMarcus Cousins, when he was in the process of being traded last season, played a handful of minutes before sitting out.