NBA DFS: Damian Lillard and best picks for April 29 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs roll on Monday with a pair of highly-anticipated matchups as Sixers vs. Raptors tips at 8 p.m. ET with Toronto up 1-0, and Blazers vs. Nuggets getting underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. Monday's NBA DFS slate has plenty of strong options to build rosters around with Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons among the highest-priced players for NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. And before breaking down these two matchups and setting any NBA DFS lineups of your own, first check in with SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top NBA DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Monday's action in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's set his sights on Monday's NBA DFS slate and locked in his picks.

We can tell you McClure is banking on Lillard at $10,000 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings. Lillard drew headlines for his series-clinching shot against the Thunder, but he's been putting up huge numbers across the board in the postseason.

He averaged 33 points, well above his regular-season average (25.6), against OKC and Portland will continue to rely on him in Round 2 against the Nuggets. He was a DFS force in the first round, hitting at least 40 points on FanDuel in every game and posting a massive total of 73 in Game 5. Confidently locking him in as one of your top NBA DFS picks for Monday.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Monday's action in the NBA Playoffs 2019 includes targeting Nuggets guard Torrey Craig ($4,900 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings), who averaged over 30 minutes per game in the final four matchups against San Antonio in the first round. Craig showed the ability to be a scoring factor against the Spurs, scoring at least 12 points twice during that series. He also recorded at least six rebounds four times in the series, so he can provide plenty of production at an extremely discounted price, making him a key part of any NBA DFS lineup.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.