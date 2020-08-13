Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: The Suns are thriving in the NBA Bubble ( 2:19 )

The penultimate day of the NBA regular season is highlighted by several matchups that will decide who gets to play for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers, Grizzlies, Spurs and Suns are all in action on Thursday in Orlando, and NBA daily Fantasy players know they can bank on players from those teams to be highly motivated. That should make players such as Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan popular NBA DFS picks.

But building winning NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings also requires finding value from other games. Before crafting your NBA DFS strategy for Thursday, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million as a DFS pro, and his NBA DFS advice, core lineup plays and player pool can help you crush your daily Fantasy basketball picks on Thursday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Wednesday, McClure was all over Rockets guard James Harden as one of his top picks. The result: Harden erupted for 45 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists and three steals -- returning a whopping 88 points and almost 8x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,100 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings. Lillard has been perhaps the best overall player in the Orlando bubble as he's put up eye-popping stats night after night. Over the past two games, he's scored a combined 112 points, with his 61-point effort on Tuesday helping daily Fantasy players to returns of almost 9x on DraftKings.

He's near the top of the NBA DFS price list on Thursday, but McClure believes he's absolutely worth it in this spot. The Blazers urgently need a win against a shorthanded Nets squad, so Lillard has plenty of motivation to go for 50 or more points again in this matchup. Confidently lock him your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday's slate.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ($9,000 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel), who should also be highly motivated as he leads Memphis in a critical matchup against the Bucks. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) done for the year, Morant is carrying even more of the load for Memphis as the Grizzlies fight for one of the final spots in the West.

Morant has recorded a double-double in his last two outings, and he's been helping out on the boards as well, recording at least four rebounds in every Orlando game. Memphis faces a Milwaukee team that has little to play for since it has already locked up the top seed in the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo (suspension) is also out, making Morant one of the top NBA DFS picks for Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.