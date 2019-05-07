NBA DFS: Kawhi Leonard and top picks for May 7 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs continue with two games on Tuesday as Raptors vs. Sixers tips off at 8 p.m. ET and Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets gets underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. Each series is tied at 2-2, making Tuesday's Game 5s hotly contested. And in these critical playoff matchups, a dominant individual performance can be enough to swing the balance of the entire game, while also powering a big night in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. On Tuesday, NBA DFS players will be dealing with the difficult decision of who to play at point guard on a night where Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, Damian Lillard or Jamal Murray could all make massive impacts. And finding value up and down your NBA DFS lineups with a two-game slate is always a challenge to itself. That's why you'll want to check out the NBA DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you set your NBA DFS rosters.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now he's turned his attention to Tuesday's playoff slate.

For Tuesday's playoff slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard at $10,200 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Leonard has been unbelievable thus far in the Raptors vs. Sixers series, averaging 38 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor. He's seemingly getting to any spot on the floor he wants to go with relative ease and once he gets there, he's converting around the rim, knocking down jump shots or earning his way to the free-throw line.

He's averaging 58.25 points per game on DraftKings and 54.8 points per game on FanDuel and even with his price surging, a 5x floor with the potential to provide close to 70 points is too much to pass up. So be sure to get him in your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday for what has become a matchup he can exploit.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes targeting Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($11,200 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings), who has returned at least 5x in seven of his last eight games. Jokic is a do-it-all big man who sees the floor exceptionally well, can dominate the glass, steps out to knock down 3-point attempts and is more-than-capable of impacting a game with his back to the basket. And in this Nuggets vs. Blazers series, he's averaging 26.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.8 steals and a block per game.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

