The NBA playoffs 2022 continue on Thursday with two games, starting with the Miami Heat's chance to close out the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 7 p.m. ET. The Phoenix Suns will try to do the same in Dallas, as both teams are up 3-2 in their respective series and have chances to wrap things up in Game 6. Which stars from the games are the ones that you should include in your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday?

Miami's Max Strus is questionable with a hamstring injury but nearly matched his 2022 playoff-high in his last start with 19 points. Suns big man Deandre Ayton has hit 64 percent of his shots over his last two starts, but is he a top target in the NBA DFS player pool? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups

On Wednesday, McClure listed Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo finished the day as the top-scoring Fantasy player with 40 points, 11 rebounds, a block and a steal to return 61.25 points on DraftKings and 56.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, May 12, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,500 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. Doncic and Suns star Devin Booker finished tied with a game-high 28 points in Game 5, which ended in a 30-point win for Phoenix. Although he's cooled off a bit after opening the series with two big games, Doncic showed some positive regression in Game 5 after a fantastically inefficient Game 4.

Through his first six playoff games this year, Doncic hit 39.2 percent of his three-pointers, but over his last three games, he's hit just 20 percent. With the series back in Dallas tonight, he'll look to turn that around, as he was a 35.6 percent three-point shooter at home during the regular season. Doncic has also finished as the top-scoring Fantasy point guard on both DraftKings and FanDuel in each of his last two starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns wing Mikal Bridges ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel). Bridges has really only had one clunker so far in the postseason, in Game 4 against the Mavs, but he responded with one of his most well-rounded games of the playoffs in his last start. On Tuesday, he finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals in Phoenix's Game 5 win over Dallas.

Amongst all opponents this season, Bridges averaged the fifth-most rebounds against Dallas, with 5.3 per start over three games. Over his most recent three starts, he bumped that average up to 5.7 and came away with seven in Game 5. The four steals that he snagged in his last start brought his total steal tally up to 12 over his last seven games, where he has at least one in each.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, May 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday?