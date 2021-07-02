The last few games of the Eastern Conference finals have been marred by injuries to Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo and both superstars had to sit out with their respective injuries in Game 5. However, the show must go on and both look like they'll be game-time decisions for Game 6 as the 2021 NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday. NBA daily Fantasy players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings have gotten use to having to navigate NBA injuries this postseason and even if they do play, finding the perfect blend of star power and role players with upside is key.

Bogdan Bogdanovic carried the scoring load for Atlanta with 28 points in Game 5, while Brook Lopez poured in 33 points with seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help lead the Bucks to victory. Can Lopez and Bogdanovic continue to produce and which other role players should you be targeting as you fill out your NBA DFS lineups for Game 6? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Bucks vs. Hawks, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Thursday, McClure included Bucks wing Khris Middleton as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Middleton went off for 26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block, returning nearly 62 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, July 3 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, July 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Hawks wing Kevin Huerter. The third-year sharpshooter out of Maryland shot a career-low 36.3 percent from the 3-point line, but actually enjoyed a career-high 43.2 percent field-goal percentage thanks to an increased willingness to attack the rim and an improved mid-range game.

And being a more versatile scorer has made him a more efficient player offensively. So far in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Huerter is averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 44.1 percent from the floor. After going 9-for-32 from the 3-point line in the first five games of the Eastern Conference finals, Huerter is probably due for a better shooting night. That makes him an intriguing play for NBA DFS lineups in Game 6.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Milwaukee's Middleton. Despite Antetokounmpo's general dominance on both ends of the floor, his struggles at the free-throw line have forced Middleton into taking on the closer's role late in games and it's something that the two-time NBA All-Star has excelled in.

And with Antetokounmpo out in Game 5, Middleton took on the responsibilities of the go-to guy for 45 minutes and put together a sensational performance both as a scorer and as a distributor. And as a 41.4 percent 3-point shooter this season who is shooting just 24.4 percent from deep in this series, there's significant upside as a scorer. Even if Antetokounmpo returns, Middleton has 30-point upside. But if Antetokounmpo remains out, Middleton is a clear triple-double candidate as the primary option in Milwaukee's offense.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, July 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.