The Los Angeles Lakers are closing in on a berth in the Western Conference Finals, needing a win on Wednesday night to eliminate the Golden State Warriors. Wing Lonnie Walker IV scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter of Game 4, helping the Lakers erase a deficit in his highest scoring game since March 24. He was an undervalued player in the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Should you include him in your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday night?

Wednesday's player pool also includes stars from Game 5 between the Knicks and the Heat. Miami's Jimmy Butler has been on a tear this postseason, averaging 33.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists to provide huge returns in NBA DFS contests. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Suns forward Kevin Durant in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Durant nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block to return 51.25 points on DraftKings and 47.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 10

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson ($6,900 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel). Thompson was held to single digits in Game 4, but he has scored at least 25 points in two games so far during this series. Both of those performances came at home, so he will be confident heading into Game 5 at the Chase Center.

He has been Golden State's second-leading scorer during the playoffs, averaging 20.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Thompson has a history of showing up in big games throughout his career, and Golden State is playing for its playoff hopes on Wednesday. McClure thinks the Warriors will answer the bell, making Thompson an excellent choice for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Thompson with point guard Stephen Curry ($10,000 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel). Curry posted his first triple-double since November when he had 31 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds on Monday night. He played 40-plus minutes for the fourth time this postseason, and head coach Steve Kerr cannot afford to keep his superstar off the court in an elimination game.

Curry struggled with efficiency in the Game 4 loss, shooting 12 of 30 from the floor, but he still returned huge DFS numbers. He dished out double-digit assists for the second time in the series and swiped a playoff-high three steals. Curry is averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds against the Lakers during this series, and he will need a huge performance to keep his team alive on Wednesday. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 10

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.