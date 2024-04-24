The top-seeded Boston Celtics are heavy favorites against the No. 8 seed Miami Heat once again on Wednesday night, as they try to build off their 114-94 Game 1 victory. Celtics star Jayson Tatum was one of the top NBA DFS picks on Sunday, posting a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He is among the most expensive options in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Tatum and guard Derrick White were an elite NBA DFS stack in Game 1, as White finished with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Wednesday's NBA schedule concludes with a showdown between No. 1 seed Oklahoma City and No. 7 seed New Orleans in the Western Conference. They played a low-scoring game to open the series, but there were still some productive players in NBA DFS lineups. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Bucks guard Damian Lillard as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Lillard had 34 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal, returning 51 points on DraftKings and 48.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 24

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is listed at $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Gilgeous-Alexander has been an elite DFS option throughout the season, averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He posted similar numbers in Game 1 on Sunday, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win over New Orleans.

Gilgeous-Alexander was not as dominant as he has been in recent games, but he came through with an off-balance game-winner in the final stages of the fourth quarter. He was named a finalist for the MVP Award on Sunday after his outstanding regular season. The 25-year-old will have another heavy workload on Wednesday, especially since Oklahoma City is trying to maintain home-court advantage.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward Nikola Jovic ($4,200 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Jovic has been playing productive minutes for Miami since January, and that has carried over to the postseason. He had five points and five rebounds at Philadelphia last week before finishing with five points, six rebounds and two assists against Chicago.

Jovic got off to a strong start in this series with 10 points and six rebounds on Sunday, despite shooting just 3 of 9 from the floor. He showcased his scoring potential at the end of the regular season, scoring at least 18 points in three of his final five games. Jovic is a cheap DFS player who could turn into a major weapon on Wednesday night. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 24

