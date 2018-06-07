NBA Finals 2018: Schedule, dates, times, TV channels, online stream, bracket

The Golden State Warriors have taken a commanding 3-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. No team in league history has managed to come back from that kind of deficit before. Cleveland did rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title in 2016 so it's not like the Cavs are unfamiliar with making history. However, the chances of that feel slim.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, May 31

Sunday, June 3

Wednesday, June 6

Friday, June 8

NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary