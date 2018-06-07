NBA Finals 2018: Schedule, dates, times, TV channels, online stream, bracket
The NBA Finals continue on Friday with Game 4 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
The Golden State Warriors have taken a commanding 3-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. No team in league history has managed to come back from that kind of deficit before. Cleveland did rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title in 2016 so it's not like the Cavs are unfamiliar with making history. However, the chances of that feel slim.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, May 31
- NBA Finals, Game 1: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 | Ward-Henninger: Crunch-time struggles nearly cost Warriors
Sunday, June 3
- NBA Finals, Game 2: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103 | Forgrave: Durant key to Warriors' dominance
Wednesday, June 6
- NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102 | Forgrave: Durant steps up when Warriors need it
Friday, June 8
- NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Odds on next big NBA burner accounts
Lonzo Ball and J.R. Smith top the list
-
Cavs vs. Warriors series breakdown
The Warriors have taken a 3-0 series advantage over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals
-
KD, LeBron, and lure of basketball IQ
Everyone will remember the Kevin Durant 30-footer, but they probably won't remember what came...
-
Warriors vs. Cavs NBA odds, Game 4 picks
Josh Nagel has been all over his picks involving Cleveland or Golden State
-
LeBron implies Cavs need more creators
It's too little too late, but the Cavs could have used some more creators this season