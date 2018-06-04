NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' Andre Iguodala is reportedly pain-free, planning to return soon

The Golden State Warriors already hold a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, and they're reportedly going to get a boost very soon. According to Chris Haynes, veteran swingman Andre Iguodala is planning to return to the court at some point during the series. Via ESPN:

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been pain-free over the last few days and plans to return sometime during the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN. On Saturday, Iguodala went through a full personal workout and sprinted for the first time since suffering a bone bruise in his left knee in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, sources said. The swingman's status for Game 3 on Wednesday is still unknown, according to sources. When approached after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers122-103 in Game 2 to take a 20- series lead, Iguodala told ESPN, "I aim to play in Game 3, but I've aimed to play in Game 2 and Game 3. We'll just have to see."

Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals due to a knee injury. And according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, his absence is the only reason that series went as long as it did. Boasting four All-Stars, the Warriors have plenty of talent, even without Iguodala, but they do miss his presence.

Not only are they pretty thin at the wing, but Iguodala is one of their best defenders, is a sure ball-handler who can initiate the offense and is just a calming, veteran presence. Especially in this series, Iguodala would be a big help in terms of trying to slow down LeBron James, who has averaged 40 points in the first two games.

It will be interesting to see when Iguodala actually gets back on the court, but the Warriors will hope it's sooner rather than later.