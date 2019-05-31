NBA Finals 2019: Like it or not, the Warriors probably need Kevin Durant to win it all

It might be the biggest cliche of all 2019 NBA Finals storylines, and you might not like it, but the truth is the Golden State Warriors probably need Kevin Durant to win their fourth championship in five years.

Or at least that's what former NBA veteran Raja Bell said on on Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, following Thursday's 118-109 Game 1 win by the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors' own dominance has somehow made Durant, a back-to-back Finals MVP, seem like a replaceable part of a star-studded puzzle to some fans and media. Even Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has indicated the Warriors "have enough" to beat the Raptors without Durant, who reportedly won't see the court until midway through the series, at the earliest.

But if Kerr's group, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson included, continue to play their style of basketball, Bell thinks there will be more trouble without the healthy presence of Durant and/or Andre Iguodala, both of whom are injured.

"They are loose with the ball," Bell said, "but without Kevin Durant, without a dude that's going to get you straight easy iso buckets, you can't afford to have 16 turnovers," Bell said.

Bell and co-host Danny Kanell also reiterated that, in the grand scheme of things, the Warriors shouldn't be panicked just yet, discussed the Raptors' Game 1 defensive strategy and dissected whether Durant's injury is as severe as it seems.

