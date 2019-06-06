NBA Finals 2019: Warriors hope Kevin Durant does enough in practice to make Game 4 return against Raptors
The Warriors will officially be without Kevin Durant in Game 3
The Golden State Warriors are certainly not the healthiest group and the team is still dealing with a host of injuries heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Most important among them, of course, is Kevin Durant's calf injury.
On Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Durant will miss Game 3 as he works his way back from the injury he suffered back in Game 5 of the second round. Kerr offered a further update on Wednesday evening prior to the game, saying that he hopes Durant will be able to do 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 work soon.
Last week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Durant could return for Game 4 of the series.
Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from a right calf strain at some point midway through the NBA Finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
There's some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there's a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said.
Durant progressing to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 work after Game 3 would track with a Game 4 return, but his status for that game won't be known until later this week. The All-Star forward traveled with the Warriors to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals despite not being able to suit up.
In addition to hoping Durant is back in action for Game 4, the Warriors will be hoping they have a 2-1 lead for him to help build on.
