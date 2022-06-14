Steph Curry's outfit of choice on Monday night left some people wondering what's cooking. The Warriors were coming off a 104-94 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Curry took the opportunity to wear a T-shirt that would playfully defend his wife's honor with a comeback against some shots fired by a local brewery in Boston a few days earlier.

Curry had just scored 16 points during a rough shooting night in which he uncharacteristically went 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. He was asked several questions about his performance during the postgame press conference, but eventually a reporter noticed some words written on the T-shirt Curry was wearing underneath his jacket. The text wasn't completely visible, so the media member asked for a better look.

"Ayesha Curry CAN cook," read the T-shirt.

The reporter was confused and asked Curry for the background story, but the Golden State guard told him to ask around the room or find out on Twitter.

The message on his shirt is in reference to a handwritten sign that was sitting on the sidewalk of a local sports bar in Boston named Game On! at Fenway Park. The sign read "Ayesha Curry can't cook."

There was also another sign that said Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce (a name that is misspelled on the sign), is better than Riley, Steph's Curry's oldest daughter.

Curry did not have his best performance on the court on Monday, but he was happy to take one more shot following the win. He will have a chance to continue silencing his opponents Thursday when the Warriors travel to Boston for Game 6. A win for Golden State would give the Warriors the 2022 NBA Championship trophy, but it's unlikely Curry will hit up Game On! to celebrate.