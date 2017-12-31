NBA fines Thunder's Patrick Patterson $10K for criticizing officials on Twitter

Patrick Patterson has been fined by the NBA for public criticism of referees

Patrick Patterson and the Thunder recently lost to the Bucks in a game that came down to a very controversial call involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Toward the end of the game, Giannis very clearly stepped out of bounds, but the refs missed the play. Since the play couldn't be reviewed due to the whistle not being blown, the Bucks got away with it and escaped with a win.

The NBA later confirmed that Antetokounmpo did indeed step out of bounds. This is another moment where a critical referee decision has been put in the spotlight and players are starting to voice their displeasure with it. Thunder forward Patrick Patterson voiced his in a way that, while not direct, was obvious to who it was intended for.

And since Patterson publicly criticized NBA officials, the league took action and fined him $10,000 for the tweet.

The NBA will always side with the officials in this matter. They try to protect them at all costs even when an incorrect call was made. That said, there's been an acknowledgement by the Players Association and Referees Association that progress needs to be made on the relationship between the two sides

With tensions continuing to rise between players and refs, this is an issue that needs to be resolved before the working relationship worsens farther. 

