NBA fines Thunder's Patrick Patterson $10K for criticizing officials on Twitter

Patrick Patterson and the Thunder recently lost to the Bucks in a game that came down to a very controversial call involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Toward the end of the game, Giannis very clearly stepped out of bounds, but the refs missed the play. Since the play couldn't be reviewed due to the whistle not being blown, the Bucks got away with it and escaped with a win.

The NBA later confirmed that Antetokounmpo did indeed step out of bounds. This is another moment where a critical referee decision has been put in the spotlight and players are starting to voice their displeasure with it. Thunder forward Patrick Patterson voiced his in a way that, while not direct, was obvious to who it was intended for.

They’ve been SHIT this year. There needs to be some kind of consequence for their downright awfulness rather than pointless apologies from their bosses. #dobetter. — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) December 30, 2017

And since Patterson publicly criticized NBA officials, the league took action and fined him $10,000 for the tweet.

Patterson never actually said “officials” or “referees,” but the league appears to have cracked his code. pic.twitter.com/aaIom2W31D — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) December 31, 2017

The NBA will always side with the officials in this matter. They try to protect them at all costs even when an incorrect call was made. That said, there's been an acknowledgement by the Players Association and Referees Association that progress needs to be made on the relationship between the two sides.

With tensions continuing to rise between players and refs, this is an issue that needs to be resolved before the working relationship worsens farther.