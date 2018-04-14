NBA free agency 2018: DeAndre Jordan says he's had 'zero discussions' with Clippers on extension

It's playoff time for 16 NBA teams, but for those staying home this spring, it's already time to start thinking about next season. For the first time since 2011, the Clippers are one of those teams.

After a wild summer last year, the Clippers' offseason should be a bit quieter this time around. However, they do have one big decision to make regarding the last remaining member of their old big three: DeAndre Jordan.

The big man has a player option for next season, and will likely decide to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent, which would allow him to get a long-term deal. As of now, however, the Clippers haven't had any discussions with Jordan about a potential extension to keep him in Los Angeles.

Jordan told the Los Angeles Times that he's had "zero discussions" with the team about a potential new deal.

Jordan is not in a rush to make a decision. "I think I'm just going to hang out this summer and wait it out. I mean, it'll be a tough decision," Jordan said. "I want to think about all my options and do what's best for me and my career and my family. But most important, like I always say, I want to be where I'm wanted. And wherever that is, that's hopefully where I'm going to be." The has been plenty of conjecture about whether Jordan has discussed a contract extension with the club. He was succinct when asked about a deal. "None," Jordan said. "Zero. Zero discussions."

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said the team will have a dialogue with Jordan and his agent throughout the summer.

"Right now, we'll continue to have dialogue with DJ and his agent," Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, said Thursday when meeting with the media. "But essentially it's DJ's option. There is a contract for him next year if he wants to be here. So we'll continue to have conversations. DJ is one of the elite rim protectors, rebounders, and has been his entire career. So we'll deal with that the rest of the offseason."

Of course, it's still very early on in the offseason process, and free agency doesn't officially begin for over two months, but it's still pretty interesting that the team hasn't had a single discussion with DAJ about an extension. If they were keen on signing him to a three- or four-year deal, it seems like that would be something the two sides would have discussed -- especially considering Jordan has spent his entire career with the Clippers.