The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Damian Jones to a two-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers are revamping their center rotation after struggling with Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan last season, and Jones is a name they know well.

The Lakers brought Jones in for an eight-game stint during the 2020-21 season, and he played quite well during that stretch. With Anthony Davis injured, he gave the Lakers a sorely-needed dose of athleticism and lob-finishing. When his 10-day contracts ended, he ultimately signed with the Sacramento Kings.

He grew into a steady contributor there and averaged a career-high 8.1 points per game last season. However, with Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes entrenched at the center position for the Kings, Jones saw an opportunity for more consistent playing time with the Lakers and took it. Now he'll have a chance to compete for a starting job, depending on how the rest of their offseason goes.

Jones is more of a flier than a proven commodity, but the upside is meaningful. He was once a first-round pick of the Golden State Warriors, and the athletic boost he'll give an older Lakers roster will be quite helpful next season. He attempted 29 3-pointers last season and made 10 of them, so keep an eye on his development in that department. Throw in a bit of growth as a passer and he should be a valuable all-around offensive role player in Los Angeles.