The NBA is nearing plans for the Golden State Warriors to host the 2025 All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 2024 All-Star festivities will be held in Indianapolis, which was initially slated to host in 2021 before COVID-19 forced the league to adjust its plans. The 2025 event, which has not officially been awarded yet, appears to be headed to the Bay Area.

This will be only the second All-Star Weekend ever hosted by the Warriors. The first, which came in 2000, was held in Oakland at what was then called The Arena in Oakland (later renamed Oracle Arena). That makes the 2025 weekend the first ever to take place in San Francisco. It will also be the first All-Star weekend to be held in California since the Lakers and Clippers hosted in 2018.

While it is too early to make any guesses as to who will be playing in the 2025 All-Star Game, it's hard to imagine that Warriors star Stephen Curry will not be heavily featured in his home building. The 35-year-old legend is still playing at an All-Star level, but history suggests he is nearing the end of his run atop the league. His home fans will surely enjoy the opportunity to cheer him on at an All-Star setting as much as the fans in Cleveland relished their own chance to celebrate team icon LeBron James in 2022.

The Warriors have been the team of the past decade in NBA history. It's only fitting that they will finally get to host an All-Star weekend to commemorate this run.