With the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Through two games, Jaylen Brown has made just six two-point shots and three free throws in this series. That's it. Now, it's entirely possible that Brown compensates by making a bunch of 3's again in Game 3, but he's shooting above 47 percent from behind the arc in this series. That's not exactly sustainable, and while he doesn't appear to be seriously injured, it's worth noting that he did seem to be having some trouble with his hamstring down the stretch of Game 2. Without access to easy shots, expect Brown to regress slightly as a scorer in Game 3. The pick: Brown under 24.5 points

Game 1 of this series totaled 233 points. Game 2 was lower scoring at 213, but the two side were a combined 21-of-83 from behind the arc. On paper, Game 3 looks like it should be focused very heavily on offense. Golden State is missing Gary Payton II, their primary Ja Morant defender, and Memphis is missing Dillon Brooks, their preferred Stephen Curry defender. Without them in the game and with some basic shooting regression on both sides, we should see far more offense on both ends of the floor. The pick: Over 225.5