NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. 76ers Game 5 score, series results as Boston returns to East finals

Despite their multiple key injuries, the Boston Celtics are advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season. They eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, winning Game 5, 114-112. It was a thrilling game, with the Sixers battling back from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to make it a closely contested contest the rest of the way. Things went down to the wire, with the Celtics taking the lead in the final minute, and JJ Redick hitting a 3 to make it a one-point game with four seconds to play. But the Celtics held on to secure the win, and the series.

Now, the Celtics will move on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, just as they did last season in the ECF. The series will begin on Sunday.

Boston Celtics 4, Philadelphia 76ers 1

Playoff series results

Season series: Celtics win 4-1

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics had a 88.5 percent chance to win the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

