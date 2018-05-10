NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. 76ers Game 5 score, series results as Boston returns to East finals
The Celtics have advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season
Despite their multiple key injuries, the Boston Celtics are advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season. They eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, winning Game 5, 114-112. It was a thrilling game, with the Sixers battling back from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to make it a closely contested contest the rest of the way. Things went down to the wire, with the Celtics taking the lead in the final minute, and JJ Redick hitting a 3 to make it a one-point game with four seconds to play. But the Celtics held on to secure the win, and the series.
Now, the Celtics will move on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, just as they did last season in the ECF. The series will begin on Sunday.
Boston Celtics 4, Philadelphia 76ers 1
Playoff series results
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 108, 76ers 103
- Game 3 in Philadelphia: Celtics 101, 76ers 98 -- OT
- Game 4 in Philadelphia: 76ers 103, Celtics 92
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 114, 76ers 112
Season series: Celtics win 4-1
SportsLine projections:
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics had a 88.5 percent chance to win the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
Rozier, Bledsoe to team up for wine
Bledsoe and Rozier have become friends during the playoffs
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
Boston rallies to defeat Philadelphia and will face the Cavaliers in the conference finals
-
George undergoes knee surgery
George is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this summer
-
Mitchell a star for Utah's bright future
Rookie Mitchell had a very good regular season, and followed that up with an even better p...
-
Second-round playoff predictions
Our CBS Sports NBA experts predict the second round of the playoffs
-
Casey voted Coach of The Year by peers
Dwane Casey might be on the hot seat, but he has the support of his fellow coaches