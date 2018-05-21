NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors' 41-point Game 3 win has people fed up with all the blowouts

The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, winning by a ridiculous 41 points to take a 2-1 series lead. It was the largest margin of victory ever for the Warriors in the playoffs, which is impressive given the franchise's history.

This is the largest margin of victory in a playoff game in @warriors history https://t.co/UvEqfXmJLF pic.twitter.com/NCT2SfdpNx — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) May 21, 2018

In addition to making Warriors franchise history, the blowout win also continued a trend in the conference finals. We're through six games now, three in each conference, and the lowest margin of victory has been 13 points. That was how much the Warriors won by in Game 1, and it's how much the Celtics won by in Game 2.

Conference Finals Margin of Victory



Cavs vs. Celtics

Game 1: Boston wins by 25

Game 2: Boston wins by 13

Game 3: Cleveland wins by 30



Warriors vs. Rockets

Game 1: Golden State wins by 13

Game 2: Houston wins by 22

Game 3: Golden State wins by 41 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 21, 2018

The lack of intrigue has understandably been a little disappointing. More than a few commentators on Twitter have voiced their frustration.

Not sure what's worse: The wait between these conference finals games. Or the games themselves, from a competitive/outcome standpoint. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) May 21, 2018

Enjoy seeing great players and teams, but looking forward to actually needing to watch a fourth quarter again someday. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) May 21, 2018

Unfortunately, there just isn't much that can be done about this. The league can't mandate that games be close in the fourth quarter; sometimes there's just a lot of blowouts. Hopefully, though, that will change moving forward. It would certainly be more fun.