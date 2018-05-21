NBA Playoffs 2018: Warriors' 41-point Game 3 win has people fed up with all the blowouts
The lowest margin of victory in the conference finals has been 13 points
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, winning by a ridiculous 41 points to take a 2-1 series lead. It was the largest margin of victory ever for the Warriors in the playoffs, which is impressive given the franchise's history.
In addition to making Warriors franchise history, the blowout win also continued a trend in the conference finals. We're through six games now, three in each conference, and the lowest margin of victory has been 13 points. That was how much the Warriors won by in Game 1, and it's how much the Celtics won by in Game 2.
The lack of intrigue has understandably been a little disappointing. More than a few commentators on Twitter have voiced their frustration.
Unfortunately, there just isn't much that can be done about this. The league can't mandate that games be close in the fourth quarter; sometimes there's just a lot of blowouts. Hopefully, though, that will change moving forward. It would certainly be more fun.
