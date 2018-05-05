2018 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 3, series schedule, online stream, TV channel

One team is desperate for a win. The other can deliver the knockout blow. It should be a quite a game between the Cavaliers and the Raptors, who are down 0-2 after Cleveland's emphatic Game 2 victory.

The Raptors will do their best to get back in the series in what's basically a must-win game in Cleveland on Saturday. Meanwhile the Cavs will look to get on a roll and make it all but a formality that they advance to the conference finals yet again.

It should be a fun matchup. Below is the schedule, how to watch Game 3 and a preview of what we have to come.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)



How to Watch Game 3

Date: Saturday, May 5



Saturday, May 5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ABC



ABC Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Playoff series schedule

* - If necessary

Season series: Cavaliers won, 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

Injury report

Raptors: None

Cavaliers: None

Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F OG Anunoby; F Serge Ibaka; C Jonas Valanciunas

Cleveland Cavaliers projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; G Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love

Raptors win if:

The Raptors have had their struggles with the Cavs in the past, but there's a huge difference this year: On paper, they are unquestionably the better team. If Lowry and DeRozan play the way they've been playing and the offense continues it's sharing ways, they should be able to beat the Cavs. Defensively they have the pieces and system to at least bother LeBron enough to make him work. One key to the series will be Toronto's bench, where they have a huge advantage, which will allow them to go on big runs when LeBron is out of the game.

Cavaliers win if:

LeBron carried the Cavs to a first-round win pretty much by himself -- he won't be able to do that against the Raptors because they're just too good. Each member of Cleveland's supporting cast showed flashes during the opening round, but they're all going to have to be much more consistent for the Cavs to pull this one out. It starts with Love, who has to play like the All-Star that he is.

