NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from advanced model on 85-60 run

The Denver Nuggets will try to close out the Western Conference semifinals when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Tipoff from the Moda Center is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets have captured the last two games of the 2019 NBA Playoffs to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. They are coming off a 124-98 home win in Game 5 in the most lopsided contest so far. With a victory, Denver will advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 10 years. However, Portland hasn't lost back-to-back games on its home court this season or in the NBA Playoffs 2019. Accordingly, Portland is a 3.5-point sportsbook favorite, down from an opener of four in most markets, and the over-under for total points scored is 214 in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets odds after climbing as high as 215.5. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Blazers picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 30 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 30 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Game 6 of Nuggets vs. Blazers. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated a very strong against the spread pick that hits in well over 60 percent of simulations, indicating the line is way off. That selection is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Trail Blazers will be well-rested, as all of their starters sat the fourth quarter of the Game 5 blowout loss. Recent history also is on their side since they beat Oklahoma City 118-115 in Game 5 to clinch their first-round series after returning to the Moda Center. Conversely, Denver also held a 3-2 lead in its first-round series against the Spurs, but lost Game 6 in San Antonio before winning Game 7 at home.

CJ McCollum had his worst game of the series with just 12 points in Game 5, but the Blazers should be in flying high if he returns to form on Thursday. McCollum scored 70 total points in the last two games at the Moda Center, including 41 in the Game 3 victory. He is averaging 24 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 10 career postseason games.

Portland hasn't lost consecutive home games this season, but that doesn't guarantee it'll cover the Blazers vs. Nuggets spread on Thursday night in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Jamal Murray had 34 points to lead the way in Game 4, while Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The rising duo had plenty of help in Game 5, as the Nuggets shot 49.4 percent from the field and held a 70-54 rebounding edge. Veteran Paul Millsap had 12 first-quarter points and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Jokic came on strong and registered 25 points, 19 rebounds and six assists. Murray had 18 points and nine assists.

Who wins Game 6 of Nuggets vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread you should be all over Thursday, all from the model that's up more than $3,000 on NBA picks this season, and find out.