NBA Playoffs 2019: Steph Curry crosses Nene, hits clutch 3-pointer in final minute to help Warriors top Rockets in Game 1

Heading into Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors' second-round series with the Houston Rockets, there were doubts about whether Steph Curry would even play due to an ankle injury he suffered in their series finale against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.

He was on the floor though, and that was great news for the Warriors because he came up clutch once again. Clinging to a two-point lead in the final minute, Curry controlled the ball up top against Nene. The Warriors' star man has had some notable moments where he's failed to score when he gets a big man switched onto him, but this wasn't one of those occasions.

Using a few calm between-the-legs dribbles, Curry then went left, hesitated, and whipped a crossover back to the right and carried it right into his shooting motion. Nothing but net. Oracle Arena erupted, with Curry's shot giving the Warriors a 103-98 lead with 24 seconds to play. In the end, they held on for a 104-100 win to take a 1-0 series lead.

In truth, it wasn't the best overall game from Curry. Whether his ankle not being 100 percent had anything to do with it is hard to say from the outside, but he dealt with foul trouble and shot just 5-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-10 from deep. He hit the big shot when it mattered though, just as he has so many times throughout his career.