NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors' Stephen Curry returns to Game 6 after suffering apparent ankle injury vs. Clippers

Curry stayed in the game after the injury but later went to the locker room

In the first quarter of Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors received an early scare. After defending Clippers guard Landry Shamet on a back cut, Curry came up limping with an apparent ankle injury.

Curry remained in the game for a few minutes, then remained on the bench after checking out, but later made his way to the Warriors locker room, presumably to get the injury checked out and possibly worked on. Curry then returned to the bench at the start of the second quarter.

Much to the relief of the Warriors and their fans, Curry returned to the game with 8:06 to play in the second quarter. With the Warriors in just the first round of their championship quest, it will be worth monitoring Curry's health moving forward. Golden State's next game will be on Sunday.

Our Latest Stories