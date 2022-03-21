With less than three weeks to play in the regular season, so much of the NBA playoff race is still up in the air. Phoenix has all but secured the top overall seed and Miami looks like a pretty good bet to finish No. 1 in the East. The Lakers are a virtual lock to play in the West's 9-10 play-in game; it's likely just a matter of whether they'll be at home for that game or in New Orleans. The Clippers are all but locked into the West's No. 8 seed.

Besides that, anything can happen, and we're going to be keeping close tabs on the playoff race with daily updates the rest of the way. Below is where things stand entering play on Monday, March 21.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix has all but clinched the No. 1 overall seed and can't finish any lower than the West's No. 3 seed.

Projected seed: 1

1 Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

TBD (play-in results) Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Season series 1-1 with one to play

Season series 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Golden State leads season series 2-1 with one to play

2. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have a one-game lead on No. 3 Golden State in the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining. Memphis looks pretty safe to at least secure a top-four seed with a five-game lead in the loss column over No. 5 Dallas. Memphis' lead over No. 4 Utah is effectively four games as Grizzlies hold the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 2

2 Current first-round matchup: Nuggets vs. Clippers play-in winner

Nuggets vs. Clippers play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Grizzlies lead season series 2-1 with one to play

Grizzlies lead season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

3. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors fell to the Spurs on Sunday and have fallen one game back of No. 2 Memphis in the loss column. The Warriors have one matchup with the Grizzlies left on March 28, and they also play Utah, which they lead by two in the loss column, one more time (April 2).

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Warriors trail season series 2-1 with one to play

Warriors trail season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Warriors lead season series 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

4. Utah Jazz

Utah trails No. 2 Memphis by three and No. 3 Golden State by two games in the loss column. The priority is hanging onto the No. 4 seed. The Jazz lead No. 5 Dallas by two in the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining on March 27. Projections have Utah hanging on to claim a top-four seed.

Projected seed: 4

4 Current first-round matchup: Mavericks



Mavericks Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage



Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Jazz trail season series 2-1 with one to play

Jazz trail season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Jazz lead season series 2-1 with one to play

Jazz lead season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have lost two straight to fall two back of No. 4 Utah with one head-to-head matchup remaining on March 27. Dallas has a two-loss lead over new No. 6 Minnesota with two head-to-head matchups remaining and an effective three-loss lead over No. 7 Denver with the tiebreaker in hand.

Projected seed: 5



5 Current first-round matchup: Jazz



Jazz Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage



Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Dallas trails season series 2-1 with one to play

Dallas trails season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Timberwolves: Season series tied 1-1 with two games to play

Season series tied 1-1 with two games to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Nuggets: Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves have moved out of the play-in and control their own destiny for the No. 5 seed; they trail Dallas by two with two head-to-head matchups remaining, the first of which is Monday night. Win both, and Minnesota would also secure the tiebreaker. The Wolves are tied in the loss column with No. 7 Denver with one matchup remaining on April 1.

Projected seed: 7



7 Current first-round matchup: Warriors



Warriors Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Timberwolves lead season series 2-1 with one game to play



Timberwolves lead season series 2-1 with one game to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Clippers: L.A. has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

CURRENT PLAY-IN TEAMS

7. Denver Nuggets

Denver is tied with No. 6 Minnesota, which currently holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage with one matchup remaining on April 1. Denver has all but locked up at least the No. 7 seed with a seven-game lead over the No. 8 Clippers. SportsLine projections have Denver ultimately passing the Wolves for the No. 6 seed.

Projected seed: 6



6 Current play-in matchup: Clippers



Clippers Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage



Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Timberwolves: Denver trails season series 2-1 with one game to play

8. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are pretty firm in the No. 8 spot, trailing the No. 7 Nuggets by seven in the loss column and leading the No. 9 Pelicans and No. 10 Lakers by four (the lead over the Lakers is effectively five as the Clippers own the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 8



8 Current play-in matchup: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Pelicans: New Orleans has clinched with 3-0 head-to-head advantage

New Orleans has clinched with 3-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Lakers: Clippers have clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

9. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are tied in the loss column with the No. 10 Lakers with two head-to-head matchups remaining (March 27 and April 1), which will determine the tiebreaker. The Pelicans have opened up a three-loss lead over the No. 11 Spurs, but there are two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 10



10 Current play-in matchup: Lakers



Lakers Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Lakers: Pelicans lead season series 1-0 with two matchups remaining



Pelicans lead season series 1-0 with two matchups remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 12 Spurs: Pelicans trail season series 2-0 with two matchups remaining

10. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are tied in the loss column with the No. 9 Pelicans with two head-to-head matchups remaining (March 27 and April 1). The Lakers have a three-loss lead over No. 11 San Antonio with no head-to-heads remaining.

Projected seed: 10



10 Current play-in matchup: Pelicans



Pelicans Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Clippers: Clippers have clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage



Clippers have clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Pelicans: Lakers trail season series 1-0 with two matchups remaining

Lakers trail season series 1-0 with two matchups remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 12 Spurs: San Antonio currently owns via conference record (head-to-head tied 2-2, neither team leads division)

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

No. 11 San Antonio Spurs: Trailing No. 10 Lakers by three in the loss column.



Trailing No. 10 Lakers by three in the loss column. No. 11 Portland Trail Blazers: Trailing No. 10 Lakers by three in the loss column, but assumed to be tanking.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Miami Heat

The Heat own a three-loss lead over No. 2 Milwaukee and No. 3 Philadelphia. Miami plays Philly on Monday night for their final head-to-head matchup.

Projected seed: 1



1 Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)



TBD (play-in results) Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Milwaukee: Miami currently owns via conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading division)

Miami currently owns via conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading division) Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Philadelphia: Heat lead season series 2-1 with one game to play

The Bucks are tied in the loss column with the No. 3 Sixers with one matchup remaining on March 29. If they're still tied at that point, will either team actually be trying to win that game with the Nets possibly waiting as a first-round opponent for the No. 2 seed?

Projected seed: 2



2 Current first-round matchup: Raptors vs. Nets play-in winner



Raptors vs. Nets play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Miami currently owns via conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading division)



Miami currently owns via conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading division) Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Philadelphia: Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Boston: Bucks trail season series 2-1 with one game remaining

Bucks trail season series 2-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Chicago: Bucks lead season series 2-0 with two games remaining

Philly is tied in the loss column with No. 2 Milwaukee with one head-to-head matchup remaining (March 29). The Sixers hold a one-loss lead over No. 4 Boston (whoever finishes higher would also hold tiebreaker as the Atlantic Division winner and the season series tied 2-2). The Sixers have an effective three-game lead over the No. 5 Bulls with the tiebreaker secured. Projections have the Sixers ending up as the No. 4 seed behind Boston.

Projected seed: 4



4 Current first-round matchup: Cavaliers



Cavaliers Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Sixers trail season series 2-1 with one game to play



Sixers trail season series 2-1 with one game to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Milwaukee: Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Boston: Philly currently owns as Atlantic division leader (head-to-head tied 2-2)

Philly currently owns as Atlantic division leader (head-to-head tied 2-2) Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Chicago: Sixers have clinched via 4-0 head-to-head advantage

4. Boston Celtics



The Celtics are just one game back of the No. 3 Sixers and No. 2 Bucks. The Celtics still have one game left with the Bucks; winning that game would secure the tiebreaker over Milwaukee. But again, do they really want to rise to No. 2 only to possibly face the Nets in the first round? Boston leads No. 5 Chicago by one in the loss column with one head-to-head remaining (April 6), which will also settle the tiebreaker. SportsLine projections have Boston jumping Philly for the No. 3 seed.

Projected seed: 3



3 Current first-round matchup: Bulls



Bulls Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Milwaukee: Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining



Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Philadelphia: Philly currently owns as Atlantic division leader (head-to-head tied 2-2)

Philly currently owns as Atlantic division leader (head-to-head tied 2-2) Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Chicago: Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Celtics have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

5. Chicago Bulls



The Bulls are one loss back of the No. 4 Celtics with one head-to-head remaining, which will decide the tiebreaker, meaning Chicago controls its own destiny for a top-four seed. That said, the Bulls also only lead the No. 6 Cavs by one game with one head-to-head remaining (March 26).

Projected seed: 5



5 Current first-round matchup: Celtics



Celtics Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Philadelphia: Sixers have clinched via 4-0 head-to-head advantage



Sixers have clinched via 4-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Bulls trail season series 2-0 with two games remaining

Bulls trail season series 2-0 with two games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Chicago leads series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are one back of the No. 5 Bulls in the loss column with one matchup remaining (March 26). Cleveland's more pressing concern is staying out of the play-in; the Cavs lead the No. 7 Raptors by just one in the loss column. Fortunately, the Cavs own the tiebreaker so that lead is effectively two.

Projected seed: 6



6 Current first-round matchup: Sixers



Sixers Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Chicago: Season series tied 1-1 with two games remaining



Season series tied 1-1 with two games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Celtics have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Celtics have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Toronto: Cavs have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage with game remaining

CURRENT PLAY-IN TEAMS

7. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have crawled within one game in the loss column of the No. 6 Cavs (Cleveland owns the tiebreaker so that margin is effectively two). As it stands right now, Toronto would play No. 8 Brooklyn (which it leads by three in the loss column) in the first Eastern Conference play-in game.

Projected seed: 7



7 Current play-in matchup: Nets



Nets Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Cavs have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage with game remaining



Cavs have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage with game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Raptors currently hold via division winning percentage (season series tied 2-2)

8. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets remain three games back of the No. 7 Raptors with 11 games to play. The Nets' priority is staying in the first play-in game. They only lead No. 9 Charlotte by one game with one matchup remaining, which will determine the tiebreaker (March 27).

Projected seed: 8



8 Current play-in matchup: Raptors



Raptors Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Toronto: Raptors currently hold via division winning percentage (season series tied 2-2)



Raptors currently hold via division winning percentage (season series tied 2-2) Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Charlotte: Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Atlanta: Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining

Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Washington: Nets currently own via conference record (season series tied 2-2)

The Hornets have won four straight, and they control their own destiny to pass Brooklyn for No. 8. With 11 games remaining, the Hornets trail the Nets by one game with one matchup remaining (March 27), which will determine the tiebreaker. Charlotte leads No. 10 Atlanta by one in the loss column.

Projected seed: 9



9 Current play-in matchup: Hawks



Hawks Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining



Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Atlanta: Hornets currently own via conference record

Atlanta currently trails the No. 9 Hornets by one game and the No. 8 Nets by two (one matchup with Brooklyn remaining, though the Nets have already clinched the tiebreaker). SportsLine projections have Atlanta ending up as the No. 10 seed.

Projected seed: 10



10 Current play-in matchup: Hornets



Hornets Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining



Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Charlotte: Charlotte currently owns via conference win percentage

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN